Bandicam Screen Recorder Releases New Update with Google Drive Upload Feature

Bandicam Screen Recorder, Now upload videos to Google Drive and share with a link!

Bandicam Screen Recorder has released a new update that allows users to upload their videos directly to Google Drive, as well as YouTube.

We have added the Google Drive upload function to Bandicam so that users can create videos and easily share the videos with a link.” — Denny Oh, the CEO of Bandicam Company

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam Screen Recorder releases updates from time to time to enhance user experience. Accordingly, they have recently released a new update that allows users to directly upload their recorded videos to Google Drive, as well as YouTube.

Prior to this update, users could only upload to YouTube or Vimeo, not Google Drive. Thus, the new feature is definitely an enhancement and will help users in various ways. This update has also made sharing easier, as users can now share original videos simply with a link.

Denny Oh, the CEO of Bandicam Company, said, “As the video production market grows, it becomes very important to easily share videos. Reflecting this point of view, we have added the Google Drive upload function, which is commonly used by users, to Bandicam. Now, users can create videos with Bandicam and share the videos with a link.”

In current times, the demand for online screen recording has significantly increased. Many gamers, and even those who work from home, choose to record their screens for better collaboration and more efficient work records. As a result, screen recording software, such as Bandicam, have become more popular than ever.

Bandicam is immensely popular and comes with many amazing features. It allows users to easily record their screens, quickly upload their recordings to various platforms, and even share them as they will. The software has greatly improved its dynamics and has brought in greater ease and efficiency for an enhanced user experience.

To learn more about the different features and check out the wide array of tools offered by Bandicam, please visit https://www.bandicam.com/

About Bandicam Screen Recorder

Bandicam has been making some of the finest screen recording tools. Their software comes with a remarkably easy-to-use interface and is packed with great features. It allows users to precisely record their screens and upload & share the videos with ease.