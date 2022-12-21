PennDOT Reopens Route 420 South Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough, Tinicum Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it has reopened both lanes of traffic that carry southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County, following bridge repair.

The bridge had been closed since Wednesday, December 7, following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during a recent bridge inspection.

PennDOT's contractor will continue to be on-site to make additional minor repairs under the bridge through the end of the week. Traffic will not be impacted by these operations.

A project to replace the poor condition Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge is nearing final design and is tentatively scheduled for a construction bid opening in early 2023.

The structure over Darby Creek was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1951. The three-span riveted steel thru-girder bridge is 237 feet long, 31 feet wide, and carries approximately 19,270 vehicles per day.

