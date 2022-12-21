Busy Bee Media Is Proud To Announce Fawn Bolton as Chief Operating Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fawn has been a valuable member of the Busy Bee Media team for the past five years, starting as an ambassador of the company and working her way up through leadership. In her new role as COO, she will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing, and customer service.
"We are delighted to announce Fawn's promotion to COO," said Busy Bee Media CEO Michael Parente. "Her hard work and dedication to the company have been instrumental in our success, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her new role."
Fawn brings a wealth of experience to her position, having worked in various leadership roles at other companies in the marketing and franchise industries. She understands and is passionate about branding, customer experience, and strategic thinking. Fawn will also work closely with the marketing team to develop and execute marketing campaigns that drive brand awareness and business growth.
"I am honored to take on this new role at Busy Bee Media," said Fawn Bolton. "What attracted me most to Busy Bee Media is the company's customer focus approach paired with delivering the best organic growth digitally that I had seen," said Bolton. "I am excited to work with the team to continue driving the company's success and helping our customers achieve their goals."
ABOUT Busy Bee Media:
Get Results, Not Excuses! A boutique marketing firm that delivers marketing solutions for home services, legal, and other business industries. As a business partner, Busy Bee Media provides honest advice and practical strategies for clients. To learn more, visit BusyBeeMedia.com.
