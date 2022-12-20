Breakdown or breakthrough: currents to watch in 2023

Future gazing is a centuries-old human urge. Crystal balls have been owned by fourth-century Merovingian kings and 19th-century Chinese emperors. The 16th-century scryer and mathematician Dr John Dee chose the date of Elizabeth I’s coronation. Governments, militaries and companies are constantly on the lookout for trends, looping their foresight back into planning, infrastructure, and investment.

What does a scientific organization like SEI have to offer by squinting into the future? What is in our crystal ball?

Two features make SEI’s crystal ball unique. The first is perspective. Our foresight is based on insights from eight offices on five continents. The second is expertise. SEI has leading experts in a wide range of scientific fields, all seeking to use their expertise to provide relevant and practical knowledge.

The four interweaving trends on SEI’s horizon for 2023 are starting points for debate and discussion. These currents weave in and out of each other – pulling and pushing, diverting and accelerating. Should we go with the flow? Swim against the current? Or prepare for a dangerous rip tide?

Our look into what 2023 will hold takes place at a time of growing risks. War is ongoing. The cost of living is skyrocketing. The reach of democracy is shrinking. Trust is falling victim to technological tools that hold promise to help solve the world’s crises, but are also being weaponized to warp the truth. How will the world move forward in its efforts to contain climate change and make sustainable development a reality?

SEI Currents 2023 emerges against this backdrop. The trends put forward here are the product of insights from experts from across SEI and feedback of the Institute’s Science Advisory Council. These currents reflect a survey of opinions, not a quantitative analysis.

Join our online event on 11 January when we will explore these and other issues on the horizon for 2023.