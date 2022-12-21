Busy Bee Media, Inc. Expands Marketing Services to Portland, OR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Busy Bee Media, a leading provider of marketing and branding services, is excited to announce its expansion to Portland, OR.
"We are thrilled to bring our services to the thriving Portland business community," said Michael Parente, CEO of Busy Bee Media. "We have had great success in our current location, and we believe that our proven approach to marketing will be well-received in Portland."
Busy Bee Media offers a full range of marketing services, including website design, search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, and digital advertising. The company has already established a team of local marketing experts to serve the Portland market.
"We are committed to delivering customized and effective solutions for our clients," said Parente. "We believe our expertise and experience will be a valuable resource for businesses in Portland looking to grow and succeed."
ABOUT Busy Bee Media:
Get Results, Not Excuses! A boutique marketing firm that delivers marketing solutions for home services, legal, and other business industries. As a business partner, Busy Bee Media provides honest advice and practical strategies for clients. To learn more, visit BusyBeeMedia.com.
Fawn Bolton
Fawn Bolton
Busy Bee Media Inc
+1 541-538-0206
