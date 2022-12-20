An appellate court must sort through several legal interpretations after hearing arguments on whether California should allow Prop 22, the 2020 referendum designed to exempt the state’s gig workers from the AB5 independent contractor classification law.
You just read:
Appellate court hears arguments on constitutionality of California’s Prop 22
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.