Minister Bibeau announces appointment to the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the appointment of Emily Crocco as Chairperson and Full-Time Member of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal.

Ms. Crocco began her legal career more than 20 years ago and has since developed a broad knowledge of administrative law. She has worked as a lawyer in both the private sector and for the federal tribunals. She has also served as an adjudicator in two Ontario provincial tribunals.

As Chairperson of the Tribunal, Ms. Crocco will adjudicate cases brought before the Tribunal and divide the work among the three part-time members. Ms. Crocco was appointed for a five-year term effective January 17, 2023.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quote

"With her extensive experience in administrative law, including more than a decade as an adjudicator, Ms. Crocco will help ensure that the Tribunal can manage the volume and complexity of applications for review while ensuring it continues to provide fair and efficient service for Canadians."

- Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal is an independent tribunal established by the Government of Canada to provide impartial reviews of notices of violation issued by federal agencies regulating agriculture and food.

to provide impartial reviews of notices of violation issued by federal agencies regulating agriculture and food. Members of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal are appointed by the Government of Canada upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Biography – Emily Crocco

Emily Crocco has extensive experience in administrative law, having worked as legal counsel in both private practice and for federal tribunals. Her experience includes work with the Security Intelligence Review Committee and the Civilian Review and the RCMP Public Complaints Commission. She has also served as an adjudicator before two Ontario provincial tribunals, the Landlord and Tenant Board and the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board.

Most recently, as Recourse Advisor within the Recourse Adjudications Directorate at the RCMP, Ms. Crocco created a comprehensive training curriculum for the RCMP's grievance adjudicators.

Ms. Crocco has studied agriculture at the University of Guelph, the University of Western Australia and Bocconi Università; she has an LL.B. from McGill University and a B.A. in Politics and History from Brock University.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada