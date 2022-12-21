Core Gaming Continues Hot Deals On Top Gaming Brands
Gaming Gadgets and Tech for Under $100
We can’t guarantee purchases made this close to the holidays will ship in time. But we can guarantee there’s lots of stuff to be had at incredible prices.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Holiday deals continue at CORE Gaming through December 30, including lots of gaming tech for under $100. Items from Lucid Sound, PowerA, Arozzi, Naztech, HyperGear, Alienware, and other top gaming brands make great last-minute gifts.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
All products sold through CORE Gaming are vetted for quality, performance, and style. All come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Here are a few of our top sellers for under $100:
For a unique gift for gamers, the Special Edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim checks all the boxes. Better yet, it’s available right now for under $100 using special promo code HOLIDAY25. It’s a TWICE VIP Award winner that carries a lot of gear and looks good doing it. Three storage sections hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections are pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, plus there’s an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port.
Also available right now for under $100 using the HOLIDAY25 promo code is the spacious Alienware Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag. Loaded with features, it can carry and protect laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap for securing the bag onto wheeled luggage.
Lucid Sound’s LS25 eSports Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Mobile is designed for online gaming or tournament play. The LS25 boasts immersive sound isolation, EQ specially tuned for competition, and advanced memory foam ear cushions for superior comfort. Other features include quick-access volume and mute controls in the earcups, dual mics, and reduced background noise.
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch offers premium materials and pro-level gaming features. This Bluetooth-enabled gamepad includes swappable black and white faceplates, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and a premium protective case.
The Visione VX500 Blue Light Blocking Computer and Gaming Glasses from Arozzi are ideal for anyone who suffers from digital eye fatigue. These glasses help protect from potentially harmful blue light, filter over 99% of UV and help reduce eye soreness.
For the essentials gamers need to get started at a budget-friendly price point, HyperGear offers popular “4-in-1 Gaming Kits.” The Red Dragon style kit includes a full-sized keyboard, a 6-button scroll-wheel mouse, stereo headphones, and a large gaming mousepad. Better yet – everything is designed to work together right out of the box!
Naztech’s 65W Ultimate Charging Station Pro is a Qi Wireless charger with multiple USB Ports and a portable battery all-in-one. It features a 30W USB-C PD and Fast Charge port, two more USB ports, a wireless charger, and a portable battery with two ports.
Customers can buy one combo pack of Wicked-Grips controller grips for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S & One, and get another of equal or lesser value for free. These grips are made of a comfortable, moisture-absorbing latex-free material, offering superior handling and feel. No promo code is needed.
“Gamers and gift-givers can find even more great deals at our online store through December 30, 2022,” says June. “There, we’re featuring 25% off MSRP on select brands, 50% off sales, and free shipping on orders over $75.”
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
