Athlete Career Placement announces 2022 Employers for Athletes Awards
Designed to acknowledge industry leaders who value and appreciate the soft skills former collegiate athletes bring to the corporate world
Searching for the right job post-graduation can be a stressful experience. This is a special acknowledgment to those organizations that look, not just at the resume but at the candidate as a whole,”ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athlete Career Placement has announced its 2022 “Employers for Athletes Awards”. Through sports participation, college graduates hone specific soft skills, which are also identified as some of the most commonly desired soft skills by today’s employers. The annual list celebrates employers who identify these soft skills for success that go beyond the resume.
— Jason Snider, President, Athlete Career Placement.
The Employers for Athletes Awards reflect each company’s commitment to identifying transferable skills that allow for new hires to excel within their organizations. These companies understand and value these soft skills that many former collegiate athletes possess. Attributes including but not limited to leadership, teamwork, coachability, mental toughness, ability to handle pressure, goal oriented, work ethic, adaptability, time management and effective communicators.
The 2022 awards were broken into 4 categories: Career Changers; Career Growth; Culture; and Professional Development. Athlete Career Placement recognizes exceptional companies that have keen awareness for the “intangible” skills that employers find lacking in so many candidates. The list is comprised of standards found on job openings, social media statistics, online reviews, and other publicly available information.
Awards winners, by category, in alphabetical order are as follows:
Career Changers: Farmers Insurance; Life Line Screening; LMS365; Major League Baseball (MLB); National Basketball Association (NBA); National Football League (NFL); Northwestern Mutual; Penumbra; Sterling Associates; Westpac Wealth Partners
Career Growth: Amazon; Aramark; NVR Inc.; Orthofix; Stanley Black & Decker; Stryker; UniBank; United Parcel Service (UPS); UniFirst; Williams Sonoma
Culture: Cirrus Aircraft; Distributor Wire & Cable; ESPN; E & J Gallo Winery; NCAA; LexisNexis; SBA Communications; Under Armour; United Aqua Group
Professional Development: ADP; Arthrex; AT&T; Boston Consulting Group (BCG); Enterprise; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Gavin De Becker and Associates; PepsiCo; PIMCO; ZoomInfo
About Athlete Career Placement:
Athlete Career Placement (athletecareerplacement.com) is a corporate recruiting firm that places degree-holding collegiate athletes with top national employers, coaching them through their transition into a career in business. Leveraging old-fashioned relationship-building, personalized coaching and AI-driven technology, ACP matches the best candidate for every open role, ensuring total alignment with the organization’s needs, goals and culture.
