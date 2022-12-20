Bridge Construction Planned Next Week on Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) in Atglen Borough, West Sadsbury Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction is planned next week on Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) under a $3 million project to replace the structure that carries the highway over Officers Run in Atglen Borough and West Sadsbury Township, Chester County.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The purpose of this project is to provide a long-term transportation facility that is structurally sound, capable of handling the volume of expected traffic along this state highway and to ensure a safe and efficient crossing along a locally important network.

Originally built in 1937, the existing two-span reinforced concrete slab bridge is listed in poor condition, showing extensive cracking and other damage. The new Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) structure will be a single-span prestressed concrete composite adjacent box beam bridge which includes approach roadway construction.

This project also includes the realignment and restriping of the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) painted median and replacement of the traffic signal at the Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) intersection. Other project improvements include pipe culvert installation, aerial and underground gas utility relocations and wetland enhancements.



Mumford and Miller Concrete, Inc., of Middletown, Delaware is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

