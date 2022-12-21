Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,793 in the last 365 days.

Preventing and Caring for Common Hand Injuries in Winter

injured hand getting an x-ray

NOWcare allows patients with hand or wrist injuries to be seen and treated by a specialist right away, avoiding a long wait in the ER or Urgent Care. ”
— Christopher Healy, MD
BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Oregon tends to see an influx in hand, wrist, and elbow injuries during the winter months due to slips, falls, or winter sports. Central Oregon residents have another option when seeking orthopedic care for their acute injuries.

“NOWcare allows patients with hand and arm injuries to be seen and treated by a fellowship-trained specialist all in one encounter. This avoids the long wait in the emergency room or urgent care, where often they will have to refer to a specialist for another appointment at a later date. This leads to more time before definitive treatment and a longer recovery for our patients,” says Christopher Healy, orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon. “The hand/upper extremity surgeons at The Center have a commitment to providing excellent and efficient care to our patients when they are most in need.”

Our NOWcare team provides injury assessment and treatment with no appointment required. The Center’s hand specialists can treat torn ligaments, sprains, fractures, and other common orthopedic injuries not severe enough to require hospital care. If the upper extremity injury requires further diagnostic care and treatment, The Center has on-site x-ray, MRI, splinting or casting, and other durable medical equipment available.

“This is a fantastic option if you’ve injured your hand, wrist, or elbow,” says David Holt, orthopedic hand and upper extremity doctor. “You will receive same-day, expert care by an orthopedic specialist and can continue your care at The Center if additional treatment is needed.”

NOWcare is offered at our Neff Road clinic location and is an extension of our regular clinic that specializes in musculoskeletal injuries, which is any injury related to the muscles, bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, or tissues. NOWcare is open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Preventing and Caring for Common Hand Injuries in Winter

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.