Preventing and Caring for Common Hand Injuries in Winter
NOWcare allows patients with hand or wrist injuries to be seen and treated by a specialist right away, avoiding a long wait in the ER or Urgent Care. ”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Oregon tends to see an influx in hand, wrist, and elbow injuries during the winter months due to slips, falls, or winter sports. Central Oregon residents have another option when seeking orthopedic care for their acute injuries.
— Christopher Healy, MD
“NOWcare allows patients with hand and arm injuries to be seen and treated by a fellowship-trained specialist all in one encounter. This avoids the long wait in the emergency room or urgent care, where often they will have to refer to a specialist for another appointment at a later date. This leads to more time before definitive treatment and a longer recovery for our patients,” says Christopher Healy, orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon. “The hand/upper extremity surgeons at The Center have a commitment to providing excellent and efficient care to our patients when they are most in need.”
Our NOWcare team provides injury assessment and treatment with no appointment required. The Center’s hand specialists can treat torn ligaments, sprains, fractures, and other common orthopedic injuries not severe enough to require hospital care. If the upper extremity injury requires further diagnostic care and treatment, The Center has on-site x-ray, MRI, splinting or casting, and other durable medical equipment available.
“This is a fantastic option if you’ve injured your hand, wrist, or elbow,” says David Holt, orthopedic hand and upper extremity doctor. “You will receive same-day, expert care by an orthopedic specialist and can continue your care at The Center if additional treatment is needed.”
NOWcare is offered at our Neff Road clinic location and is an extension of our regular clinic that specializes in musculoskeletal injuries, which is any injury related to the muscles, bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, or tissues. NOWcare is open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research
+1 541-382-3344
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other