Peregrine Adds Year End San Juan Basin Properties to Wrap up a Successful 2022
Peregrine Energy Partners has closed on mineral and overriding royalty interests spanning 7,450 acres across Rio Arriba & San Juan Counties, New Mexico and La Plata County, Colorado.
The acquisition features production in 1,080 producing natural gas wells under seven unique operators with longstanding ties to the area.
“The San Juan Basin is an area that has always appealed to us based on the production profile in the region” commented co-founder, CJ Tibbs. “We appreciate the consistent, predictable nature of the assets in the San Juan, and are always excited to be able to work with royalty owners in providing divestment options.”
Tibbs added “For assets similar in nature, many times our clients are interested in fast-forwarding the cashflow to re-invest into other core areas of business as opposed to sitting and waiting passively for the income to come in monthly.”
With this latest acquisition, Peregrine has acquired just over $900,000/month in cashflow from royalty properties across 8 states over the past 12 months. “We’ve been fortunate to have worked with a number of different types of entities this past year” remarked Managing Director, Josh Prier. “From E&P groups to Universities and Endowments, from Investment Funds wrapping up and returning capital to their LPs to private royalty owners, we’ve enjoyed working with and being a resource for a multitude of clients this last year and look forward to continuing that trend in 2023.”
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 18 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with thousands of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com or C.J. Tibbs at (214-329-1452 or cj@peregrinelp.com.
Josh Prier
