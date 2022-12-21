AWS Insights from Amazon’s Head of Security Solutions Architecture on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

Over 90% of breaches in the public cloud stem from user error, not the cloud service provider. What goes wrong and what top practices eliminate security risks?

If you’re interested in improving security for your applications and workloads in the public cloud, you’ll find this business-focused conversation with Temi Adebambo from AWS invaluable.” — John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner