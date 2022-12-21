AWS Insights from Amazon’s Head of Security Solutions Architecture on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
Over 90% of breaches in the public cloud stem from user error, not the cloud service provider. What goes wrong and what top practices eliminate security risks?
If you’re interested in improving security for your applications and workloads in the public cloud, you’ll find this business-focused conversation with Temi Adebambo from AWS invaluable.”HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public cloud security works on a shared responsibility model. For example, the CSP usually handles security for networks, hypervisors, and physical hardware while users generally need to cover things like identity management and instance configuration. So, why are orgs so often failing to protect themselves? And what are the recommended best practices to keep DevOps teams on track?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
To explain exactly what’s going wrong with public cloud security and how users can eliminate their biggest risks, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Temi Adebambo, Head of Security Solutions Architecture at Amazon Web Services (AWS). John Verry, CISO and Managing Partner at Pivot Point Security, hosts the show.
Topics discussed include:
• The 2 mistakes public cloud users make that cause the most security breaches
• How using “higher-level” services can reduce your security burden
• Ideas for baking security into your DevOps pipeline without gating your developers
• The critical importance of “guardrails” for your team and how to implement them
• The top AWS security tools that pretty much all users should leverage
If you’re interested in improving security for your applications and workloads in the public cloud, you’ll find this business-focused conversation with Temi Adebambo from AWS invaluable.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here