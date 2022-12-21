MassMEDIC Celebrates Record Year and Announces 2023 Plans
Medical device trade association shows unparalleled member value and commits to expanding services in coming years
The past year has been transformational for our organization.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) is proud to announce a record-breaking year for the organization. In 2022, the organization grew its staff, brought back in-person events, launched its Why Medtech campaign to increase awareness of the medtech industry, and successfully advocated for its more than 300 members from Beacon Hill to Washington, DC.
“The past year has been transformational for our organization,” said President of MassMEDIC, Brian Johnson. “We took significant steps to invest in our team, increasing the value we can provide our members and our impact in the New England life sciences ecosystem. I’m proud of the team’s accomplishments this year and excited for our future potential.”
In the past few years, the role of the association has grown to include both virtual and in person educational and networking events, government affairs and workforce development services, regulatory guidance, membership discounts, and promotional opportunities. In the past year, the association increased revenue by 30% and increased the size of its operating budget by nearly 80% since 2018.
“After two years of virtual events due to COVID, this year we were able to bring back in-person events in a big way, providing invaluable opportunities to connect among our membership,” said Chief Operating Officer of MassMEDIC, Rachel Robinson. “We hosted a sold-out Medtech Impact Gala in July and led the recruitment of The MedTech Conference to Boston in October, shattering AdvaMed’s previous attendance records for the event.”
Some of the organization's accomplishments this year include:
Connecting more than 300 individuals and businesses
Producing more than 100 hours of original programming
Recruiting Advamed’s Medtech Conference to Boston, chairing the Host and Local Committee and driving more than 3,600 registrations of global medtech leaders
Launching Why MedTech, a branding campaign to increase awareness of the industry and feed the industry's workforce pipeline
Graduating the 2022 cohorts of the IGNITE Accelerator Program, with alumni breaking the $100M mark for funds raised this year
Being named to the list of the 25 largest advocacy organizations in the state by the Boston Business Journal
The organization’s Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Robinson, named a 40 Under 40 winner by the Boston Business Journal
Elevating the industry narrative through and beyond COVID with a feature role in the Project Frontline Documentary
You can read more about MassMEDIC’s successes in 2022 in its 2022 Year in Review Report.
“For more than 26 years, MassMEDIC has been the voice of our industry with policy makers, and this year was no different,” said Brian Johnson. “In 2022, MassMEDIC ensured our members had a seat at the table for local, regional and national issues, bolstering relevancy for industry priorities.”
Next year looks to be even more exciting for the organization, committing to prioritizing the reauthorization of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Act and expanding access to and awareness of the New England medtech ecosystem internationally.
From an event perspective, the organization is building on this year’s success with a full-day Medtech Impact Symposium & Gala in April and the inaugural Member Golf Tournament & Benefit in July. MassMEDIC continues its other signature events: Regulatory Roundups, Innovation Showcases and Women in Medtech Forums, announcing the first two host locations for the quarterly Forums in 2023: Siemens Healthineers Endovascular Robotics and Smith + Nephew, with events to be held in March and May, respectively. To learn more about MassMEDIC and see upcoming events, visit www.massmedic.com.
