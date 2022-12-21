Enhesa earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ in Brussels

Purpose-driven culture scores high marks for creating a secure, welcome environment and alignment with core values

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence, today announced that its Brussels headquarters was Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The recognition, which is based entirely on the feedback of employees working at the company, highlighted Enhesa’s strengths in creating a secure, welcome environment and its strong purpose-driven culture.

Enhesa’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 98% of Enhesa employees say new employees are made to feel welcome, and 92% agree it is a fun place to work.

“As a world leader in sustainability intelligence, we spend our days advising multinational corporations on their environmental, health and safety (EHS) strategies, so it is critically important that we walk the walk when it comes to creating a responsible, safe and inspiring workplace,” said Beatriz Preto, Enhesa Chief People Officer. “We’re honored to receive this recognition because it reaffirms our commitment to going after the issues that matter and inspiring our people with a culture that is strongly aligned with our mission of empowering businesses to create a more sustainable future.”

The Great Place to Work Certification follows closely on the heels of Enhesa’s acquisitions of RegScan, a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for environmental, health, safety & sustainability (EHS&S) professionals, and ToxPlanet, the leading source of chemical safety data and decision support solutions to help businesses manage the impact of chemicals on people, the workplace, and the environment. Together with its existing strengths in EHS and sustainable chemistry, these acquisitions have helped establish Enhesa as the world’s leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence.

For more information about Enhesa, please visit www.enhesa.company

About Enhesa Company

Enhesa Company is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.company