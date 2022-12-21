The “Dr. Denise Show” Podcast Wins Global Recognition
Ground-breaking mental wellness series approaches 400 episodes since inception
For me specifically being a finalist in the ‘Skeptics’ Guide: Science and Medicine’ category has now given me validation, what I call a kiss on the cheek from the universe, that I’m on track.”MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Dr. Denise Show” podcast has celebrated major recognition from the People’s Choice Podcast Awards and the prestigious Blubrry podcasting platform, which hosts nearly 100,000 podcasters, named Dr. Denise McDermott Science and Medicine podcaster of the month in March.
— Dr. Denise McDermott, MD
Produced and hosted by integrative adult and child psychiatrist, Dr. Denise McDermott, MD, the show focuses on mental wellness and changing the way society thinks, talks and acts in terms of mental health. To elevate and celebrate different target audiences she has a unique “carve-out series” approach this year that included: Embrace Your Neurostyle and Beyond, On Staying Sane, Creative Minds, My Son My Teacher, Rocking a Betrayal, Diva Discussions and the Champion Mindset Series. This allows her listeners to experience and curate the content that speaks to them the most.
Nearly six million listeners voted in the 17th Annual People’s Choice Podcast Awards nomination process. “The Dr. Denise Show” was awarded a finalist in the “Skeptics’ Guide: Science and Medicine Category.”
“The entire reason I launched the Dr. Denise brand and vision was to integrate science, medicine, mental health and intuition,” said Dr. Denise McDermott. “For me specifically being a finalist in the ‘Skeptics’ Guide: Science and Medicine’ category has now given me validation, what I call a kiss on the cheek from the universe, that I’m on track.”
Dr. Denise has hosted and produced more than 125 episodes this year alone of the eponymously-named “Dr. Denise Show” which is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple, Android, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Pandora and the Mental Health News Radio Network.
The show gathers insights from of the experts of the world of mental health who are considered paradigm progression pioneers in examining, influencing and educating on mental, physical and spiritual health.
A unique intention that Dr. Denise has in her content is that the titles of the show, the hashtags, and the tips within are easy-to-remember healing phrases that are a shot of positive psychology to model cognitive reframing and to remind us about the powerful energy that our words, thoughts and actions have in influencing our overall health and well-being.
What to expect from Dr. Denise in 2023?
She is excited to continue to produce and host her podcast and will honor what she calls her “ININ, IN Integrity” in collaborating, interviewing and producing unique transmedia content both on and offline with some of her most inspiring guests, visionaries and co-hosts.
Her themes of “self-care is the new cool, deep play and love all kind" will continue to be integrated, golden threads throughout while elevating happiness and healing through the creative arts. Stay tuned for events, merchandise and more.
“Thank you all for being mental health warriors,” exclaimed Dr. Denise.
