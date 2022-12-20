LINE UP ANNOUNCED FOR THE BEST OF THE 30th ANNUAL AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL January 13 - 16, 2023

"Acting While Black" by Rokhaya Diallo "Kumina Queen" by Nyasha Laing "Dancing the Twist in Bamako" by Robert Guédiguian

The Best of the 30th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) comes back to Teachers College, Columbia University from Jan 13 - 16, 2023

"Acting While Black" by Rokhaya Diallo winner ADIFF 2022 Public Award for the Best Film Directed By a Woman of Color and Runner-Up "Kumina Queen" by Nyasha Laing both made the selection.” — ADIFF New York