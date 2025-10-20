Caribbean Stories Take Center Stage as the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) Returns to New York

Village Keeper Felix de Rooy Sugar Island Fanon - ADIFF 2025 Closing Night Film Carribean Films in ADIFF 2025

Now entering its 33rd edition, ADIFF continues its mission to expand cultural awareness and spotlight diverse voices within the global African diaspora.

This year’s program places a special emphasis on Caribbean cinema, celebrating groundbreaking storytellers” — ADIFF NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF NYC) proudly announces the Caribbean lineup for its 33rd edition, running November 28–December 14, 2025, across New York City venues including Cinema Village, The Forum, and Teachers College, Columbia University.Now entering its 33rd edition, ADIFF continues its mission to expand cultural awareness and spotlight diverse voices within the global African diaspora. This year’s program places a special emphasis on Caribbean cinema, celebrating groundbreaking storytellers from Curaçao, Bonaire, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, and Canada. Gala Screenings (with Q&A and reception):* Village Keeper (Canada, 2024) – Winner of multiple Canadian Screen Awards including Best First Feature, this film is a stirring testament to Black motherhood, resilience, and the healing power of self-care.* Sugar Island (Dominican Republic, 2024) – A visually rich, Afrofuturistic drama set in the Dominican Republic’s sugarcane fields, exploring identity, labor, and the enduring legacy of colonial exploitation.* Fanon (Guadeloupe/Trinidad and Tobago, 2024) – Fanon brings to life the revolutionary journey of Martiniquan psychiatrist and anticolonial thinker Frantz Fanon, tracing his transformation from healer to activist during Algeria’s independence struggle.FELIX DE ROOY CELEBRATIONADIFF 2025 will host a special retrospective honoring pioneering Caribbean filmmaker and visual artist Felix de Rooy, whose work has profoundly shaped conversations around race, identity, and queerness in the Dutch Caribbean. The retrospective will feature Desirée; Ava & Gabriel: A Love Story; Almacita: Soul of Desolato; Nomad in No Man’s Land.Caribbean-Themed Films from CanadaCanada is home to a vibrant Caribbean community whose influence is increasingly visible in contemporary cinema. Two standout titles in ADIFF 2025 — The Last Meal and Village Keeper — exemplify this dynamic cultural fusion, bringing powerful Caribbean stories to the screen through Canadian lenses.In The Last Meal, director Maryse Legagneur delivers a moving drama that explores the intertwined histories of Haiti and Canada through the story of a Haitian-Canadian chef preparing a final meal that evokes memory, loss, and cultural identity.In Village Keeper, a widowed mother named Jean confronts grief and a fracturing home life; her reggae-loving mother and her therapist slowly push her to recognize that she must develop self-care practices to regain the strength she needs to protect her children.Other Caribbean films in the selection include:Love Offside (Jamaica) - In this vibrant Jamaican romance, an overlooked physical therapist risks her career by secretly treating an injured rugby star using a daring blend of modern and traditional island remedies, sparking a profound connection threatened by professional jealousy and scandal.She Island (Trinidad and Tobago / United States) - This short experimental film blends Caribbean folklore and history, following a mother and daughter’s mystical journey to break a curse and reclaim their community’s cultural memory and identity.Kasita (Bonaire) - When a young girl on Bonaire decides to shelter her rescued dog in one of the tiny, haunting "slave huts" once used by salt miners, she ignites a spiritual journey that confronts her with the island's painful colonial past and the need for historical memory.Walter Rodney: What They Don’t Want You to Know (Guyana/UK) - Back by popular demand, this is a 72-minute documentary probing the assassination of Guyanese scholar-activist Walter Rodney, weaving Cold War intrigue, Black Power, and today’s surveillance practices with first-time personal testimony from his widow and voices including Angela Davis and Donald Ramotar.ADIFF Mini Virtual FestivalFor audiences unable to attend in person, ADIFF will host a Mini Virtual Festival featuring twenty films from the festival lineup, available to stream in the USA and Canada. The selection includes nine African and African Diaspora titles set in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Canada, Belgium, France, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Guinea-Bissau.Tickets and PassesTickets for ADIFF are affordably priced to ensure broad access to international cinema. General admission is $15, while VIP and gala screenings with receptions range from $30 to $50. Seniors (65+) and students with valid ID can attend for $13. Tickets and festival passes will be available at www.nyadiff.org starting October 15, 2025.ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALFounded in 1993 and based in Harlem, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a minority-led, 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to expanding understanding of the human experience of people of color worldwide through cinema. Its curated programs include socially relevant and award-winning films from Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and beyond.The 33rd Annual New York ADIFF is made possible with support from ArtMattan Films, NYSCA, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council for the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, UMEZ, the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, the Netherlands Consulate General, and others.

