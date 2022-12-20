Navy Federal Credit Union Announces ROTC All-American Scholarship Recipients

Navy Federal Credit Union announced today the recipients of its ROTC All-American Scholarships. The program honors the best and brightest ROTC seniors across the nation. Launched in 2018, the recipients are chosen by a panel of judges based on the pillars of the ROTC program: Leadership, Military Excellence, Scholarship and Service.

From the collective group of nominees, Navy Federal selects 15 to become ROTC All-American Scholarship recipients. Out of the 15 finalists, the top Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine students are selected and honored as the three ROTC All-American Scholarship Program Students of the Year. This year's recipients are:

Natalie S., University of Utah, Air Force (Student of the Year)

Da Hee K., University of Chicago, Air Force

Courtney N., Embry-Riddle, Air Force

Devrin C., University of Washington, Air Force

David G., Texas A&M, Air Force

Jack F., Arizona State University, Army (Student of the Year)

Demetris C., Georgia State University, Army

Nathan F., Ohio University, Army

Eliana B., University of Dubuque, Army

Emily K., University of Virginia, Army

Christopher C., Villanova University, Navy (Student of the Year)

Frederick H., Mass. Institute of Technology, Navy

Robert G., University of Illinois, Navy

Jacie H., Norwich University, Navy

Bryce B., Auburn University, Navy

"It's exciting to see so many individuals with exceptional leadership qualities and superior achievements," said Vice President of Branch Operations at Navy Federal, Matt Lawson. "As a graduate of Army ROTC, I understand how much work goes into achieving goals in and outside of the classroom. We're proud to recognize this group for their military service, academic achievements and for becoming exemplary members of their communities."

In total, Navy Federal has donated over $300,000 to ROTC All-Americans via its scholarship program and has seen over 1,000 individual ROTC student submissions. To learn more about the scholarship program, please visit rotcaa.navyfederal.org.

