Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff for Fallen Firefighter Mark Fowl

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, in honor of fallen firefighter Mark Fowl.

Mark Fowl was a veteran firefighter with the Glendale Fire Department, serving the department for nearly 20 years. He died after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Firefighter Mark Fowl,” said Governor Ducey. “Mark battled brain cancer with the same strength and courage that he showed Arizonans everyday, protecting our communities. He will be remembered for his bravery. Mark’s colleagues remember him as a beloved member of the team with a warmness and care. Our hearts are with Mark’s wife, two children, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning. In his honor, all flags will be lowered to half-staff Wednesday, December 21.”

