The Film Festival Doctor Launches New YouTube Series: Why It's Important To Submit Your Screenplay To Film Festivals

The international film festival strategist will offer insights into why filmmakers should submit their unproduced screenplays to film festivals

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor, will launch a new YouTube channel series in January called 'Why It's Important To Submit Your Screenplay To Film Festivals.' The series will consist of bite-sized episodes that focus on helping filmmakers understand the benefits of submitting their screenplay to film festivals and how festivals can help them network so they can move closer to getting their film financed and into production.

Rebekah's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 1,800 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including The Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Now, she is establishing her presence in the USA, where she is Dallas's only film festival strategist.

The first episode will feature an interview with Angela Ostermeier, vice president of development and screenplay manager for the Oscar-qualifying Cinequest Film Festival's Screenwriting Competition. Rebekah and Angela will discuss the benefits of Cinequest, what it can offer filmmakers, and most importantly, why filmmakers should submit.

ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR

Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented–every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus.