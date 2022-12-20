Stay safe on the ice this winter

With cold weather finally arriving in Iowa and freezing over lakes and ponds, ice fishing activity has begun at certain northern lakes. As a note of caution, the Iowa Department of Natural Resource (DNR) reminds all anglers - especially those in central and southern Iowa - to stay patient and allow that ice thickness to grow before heading to their favorite ice fishing spot.

The DNR recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice for fishing and at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

Ice forms at different rates on each body of water depending upon its size and depth. Once frozen, conditions change constantly and ice thickness can vary across the lake. Rocks, trees, docks or other things that poke through the ice will conduct heat and make the ice around it less stable. The DNR recommends that anglers test the ice thickness frequently and to trust your instincts – if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.

A blanket of snow on top of an ice covered lake insulates the ice, slowing the growth of ice and hiding potential hazards or weak spots. River ice is 15 percent weaker than lake ice. Ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice. Avoid slushy or honey-combed and stay away from dark spots on the ice. Don’t walk into areas where the snow cover looks discolored.

Safety Tips on the Ice