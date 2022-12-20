Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosted The Much Anticipated NorCal Team 2022 Awards Celebration On The 10th Of December
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty held the event in Northern California to recognize the hard its staff had been putting in the whole year.
Our associates in Northern California have worked very hard this year, and I'm proud of everyone. We thank them for their success and are resolute in making YHSGR the best workplace ever.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it seemed mother nature had other plans, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, still managed to host they’re much anticipated scheduled NorCal Team 2022 Awards Celebration on the 10th of December.
Many areas in Northern California had experienced power outages and flash flooding. Still, the company, whose motto is to always look for sunshine after the rain, managed to pull off the event, much to the excitement of their associates, who had worked very hard all year. The event, which focused on team building and getting to know each other, has now become a tradition at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
The event was held on a boat at the san Francisco city cruise on Pier 3, Hornblower Landing. The stunning venue features up to 120,000 square feet of outdoor and indoor event space. Certificates of recognition were presented to top regional performers who had worked very hard for the company and achieved their goals. The associates also had a wonderful time with their families and experienced the serene atmosphere.
Speaking on occasion, General Manager of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Anita Witecki said, "Our associates in Northern California have worked very hard this year, and I'm proud of everyone. We thank them for their success and are resolute in making YHSGR the best workplace ever."
The company is continuously looking to expand its team of talented real estate agents. The agency helps make everything from scratch and teaches everything they need to become successful, including cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training, which comes in handy to manage their wealth.
People who would like to join the team can learn more at https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.
