Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More than $7.1 Million in Awards to Support Florida’s Rural Communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $7.1 million in awards to nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program.

“These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”

“DEO is proud to support Governor DeSantis’ commitment to our state’s rural communities,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “The Governor knows that the growth and development of Florida’s rural communities is paramount to Florida’s economic success, and under his leadership, DEO will continue to connect rural communities with opportunities that support generational growth and economic resilience.”

Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the RIF program provides funding to facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities, which encourages job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

Eligible activities for the program include improvements to public infrastructure for industrial or commercial sites, upgrades to or development of public tourism infrastructure, improvements to access and availability of broadband internet service, and improvements to inadequate infrastructure that has resulted in regulatory action.

The following communities will receive awards through the RIF Program:

City of Apalachicola ($300,000) — to conduct planning and design for improvements to the City’s stormwater conveyance system.

— to conduct planning and design for improvements to the City’s stormwater conveyance system. City of Belle Glade ($291,732) — to conduct planning and design for stormwater improvements throughout the City’s downtown area.

— to conduct planning and design for stormwater improvements throughout the City’s downtown area. City of Gretna ($3,501,840) — to extend water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure for a new manufacturing business in an underdeveloped commercial site.

— to extend water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure for a new manufacturing business in an underdeveloped commercial site. Hardee County ($235,000) — to conduct planning and design for significant sewer improvements within Pioneer Park.

— to conduct planning and design for significant sewer improvements within Pioneer Park. City of Lawtey ($300,000) — to complete the first phase of the City’s design effort to upgrade its municipal water distribution system.

— to complete the first phase of the City’s design effort to upgrade its municipal water distribution system. City of Macclenny ($905,000) – to extend the City’s water and sewer utilities to allow business development in an underdeveloped area and serve the local elementary school.

– to extend the City’s water and sewer utilities to allow business development in an underdeveloped area and serve the local elementary school. City of Palatka ($555,518) — to replace aged and failing potable water lines along an economic corridor to support economic activity and retain 15 jobs.

— to replace aged and failing potable water lines along an economic corridor to support economic activity and retain 15 jobs. Suwannee County ($764,601) — to extend sewer infrastructure to support a new hotel and businesses at the I-10 interchange.

— to extend sewer infrastructure to support a new hotel and businesses at the I-10 interchange. Town of White Springs ($300,000) — to conduct Town-wide water system improvements, including water main and service replacements, extensions, and upgrades.

For more information about the RIF Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/RIF.

