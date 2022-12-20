Submit Release
CareAvailability site expands into South Carolina to help families navigate care and senior housing options

CareAvailability site expands into South Carolina to help families navigate an additional 1,675 care and senior housing options

CareAvailability serves to relieve the trying time of finding care for a loved one. With all locations and levels of care listed, users can easily self-navigate without making multiple phone calls”
— Amy Schmidt
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability has continued its expansion into South Carolina, providing a new industry standard of real-time availability of senior housing options in the South. The site offers a new and improved method of searching for senior care as the first and only website that delivers real-time reporting of availability to the minute. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic and is quickly expanding across the country, now providing new resources for South Carolina seniors and caregivers looking to connect with providers.

CareAvailability is the only online resource that lists every provider for free and allows them to update availability at no cost as often as possible. Seniors are able to search the site seamlessly without having to provide any personal details, significantly increasing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice.

Senior advocates and health professionals utilize CareAvailability to construct comprehensive lists of care options, while allowing seniors and loved ones to easily navigate all necessary levels of care. Providers can easily monitor this single resource, allowing them to post real-time availability in one place to avoid the costs of multiple pay to play sites. CareAvailability is an easy one-stop resource, as it does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.

"CareAvailability serves to relieve the trying time of finding care for a loved one. With all locations and levels of care listed, users can easily self-navigate without making multiple phone calls," explains Founder, Amy Schmidt. The site also provides educational articles on topics such as Assisted Living and Independent Living to determine the necessary service for the user, as distinguishing between types of care can be overwhelming.

CareAvailability’s expansion to South Carolina means an additional additional 1,675 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 475 assisted living communities, 190 skilled nursing facilities, and over 1,030 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.

About CareAvailability
CareAvailability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professional find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the CareAvailability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.

CareAvailability site expands into South Carolina to help families navigate care and senior housing options

