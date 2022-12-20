Roxanne Bruce, DrBA, FACHT chosen as a winner of the " 2022 Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards"
The American College of Healthcare Trustees recognizes Roxanne Bruce, DrBA, FACHT as a Patient Advocate
“Dr. Bruce has developed tools to facilitate communication between patients and their physician,” said Dr. David Levien”HOULTON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) went through submissions to their annual Healthcare Leader of the Year Award series in the categories of Inventor, Physician Leader, Healthcare Board Leader, Healthcare Executive Leader, Patient Advocate, and Program Director.
— Communication is key to getting better care!
Roxanne Bruce, DrBA, FACHT has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”, in the "Patient Advocate" category. Roxanne is an adjunct professor at the University of Maine in Presque Isle, a published author, and an entrepreneur. Her Book "My Best Day Journal" is on the recommended list for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The American College of Healthcare Trustees Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards were created to recognize individuals in the healthcare industry who are truly making healthcare better for everyone involved.
“Dr. Bruce has developed tools to facilitate communication between patients and their physicians. She has used her business acumen to advance programs that benefit society and healthcare delivery,” said Dr. David Levien, MD, President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Trustees.
Winners of this prestigious award will be recognized at the American College of Healthcare Leaders' annual 2-day Conference at Daytona State College, May 19-20, 2023. The conference theme is The Fourth Industrial Revolution in Healthcare including VR/AR, web3, use of the metaverse, and genomics. Keynote speakers will present ways to utilize these emerging technologies to improve patient care, provide healthcare in underserved communities, and improve the overall governance and ethics in healthcare worldwide.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is a professional association dedicated to promoting good governance and leadership in the healthcare sector by providing continuing education, resources, and networking to help healthcare leaders and trustees govern more effectively.
