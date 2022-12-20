Mike O’Neill, CEO of MedicaSoft has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”

“Providing security to patient records is a concern for medical professionals and patients alike, Mr. O’Neill’s work with MedicaSoft is improving the data transfer,” said Dr. Levien, President and CEO”
— “Healthcare belongs to all of us.”
HOULTON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) went through submissions to their annual Healthcare Leader of the Year Award series in the categories of Inventor, Physician Leader, Healthcare Board Leader, Healthcare Executive Leader, Patient Advocate, and Program Director.

Mike O’Neill, CEO of MedicaSoft has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”, in the "Healthcare Board Leader" category.

“Providing security to patient records is a concern for medical professionals and patients alike, Mr. O’Neill’s work with MedicaSoft is improving the data transfer,” said Dr. David Levien, MD, President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Trustees.

The American College of Healthcare Trustees Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards were created to recognize individuals in the healthcare industry who are truly making healthcare better for everyone involved. Mike O’Neill, CEO of MedicaSoft has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”. Patients worldwide will benefit from physician practices and hospitals using his ongoing support and expertise of helping to standardize healthcare data for true data interoperability while supporting data security and integrity.

Winners of this prestigious award will be recognized at the American College of Healthcare Leaders' annual 2-day Conference at Daytona State College, May 19-20, 2023. The conference theme is The Fourth Industrial Revolution in Healthcare including VR/AR, web3, use of the metaverse, and genomics. Keynote speakers will present ways to utilize these emerging technologies to improve patient care, provide healthcare in underserved communities, and improve the overall governance and ethics in healthcare worldwide.

The American College of Healthcare Trustees is a professional association dedicated to promoting good governance and leadership in the healthcare sector by providing continuing education, resources, and networking to help healthcare leaders and trustees govern more effectively.

About

The mission of the American College of Healthcare Trustees is to improve the quality of governance, leadership, and decision making in healthcare. Fellows (synonymous with Members) consist of present and future board members as well as many other leaders including Physicians, nurses, other executives, consultants, business people, entrepreneurs, scientists and inventors, and serious laypeople seeking to improve the patient experience.. We provide tools to help them advance their knowledge, skills, and abilities. The networking opportunities are priceless. We help entrepreneurs increase their brand awareness. We actively make introductions that help our Fellows and we help each other solve problems. We have an evolving badge system that allows people to establish their bona fides as a health care leader, consistent with the micro credentialing trend for knowledge workers.

Join here

