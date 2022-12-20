Mike O’Neill, CEO of MedicaSoft has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”

About

The mission of the American College of Healthcare Trustees is to improve the quality of governance, leadership, and decision making in healthcare. Fellows (synonymous with Members) consist of present and future board members as well as many other leaders including Physicians, nurses, other executives, consultants, business people, entrepreneurs, scientists and inventors, and serious laypeople seeking to improve the patient experience.. We provide tools to help them advance their knowledge, skills, and abilities. The networking opportunities are priceless. We help entrepreneurs increase their brand awareness. We actively make introductions that help our Fellows and we help each other solve problems. We have an evolving badge system that allows people to establish their bona fides as a health care leader, consistent with the micro credentialing trend for knowledge workers.

Join here