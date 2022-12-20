Mike O’Neill, CEO of MedicaSoft has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”
The American College of Healthcare Trustees awards Mike O’Neill as the "2022 Healthcare Board Leader"
“Providing security to patient records is a concern for medical professionals and patients alike, Mr. O’Neill’s work with MedicaSoft is improving the data transfer,” said Dr. Levien, President and CEO”HOULTON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) went through submissions to their annual Healthcare Leader of the Year Award series in the categories of Inventor, Physician Leader, Healthcare Board Leader, Healthcare Executive Leader, Patient Advocate, and Program Director.
— “Healthcare belongs to all of us.”
“Providing security to patient records is a concern for medical professionals and patients alike, Mr. O’Neill’s work with MedicaSoft is improving the data transfer,” said Dr. David Levien, MD, President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Trustees.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards were created to recognize individuals in the healthcare industry who are truly making healthcare better for everyone involved. Mike O’Neill, CEO of MedicaSoft has been chosen as a winner of the “Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards 2022”. Patients worldwide will benefit from physician practices and hospitals using his ongoing support and expertise of helping to standardize healthcare data for true data interoperability while supporting data security and integrity.
Winners of this prestigious award will be recognized at the American College of Healthcare Leaders' annual 2-day Conference at Daytona State College, May 19-20, 2023. The conference theme is The Fourth Industrial Revolution in Healthcare including VR/AR, web3, use of the metaverse, and genomics. Keynote speakers will present ways to utilize these emerging technologies to improve patient care, provide healthcare in underserved communities, and improve the overall governance and ethics in healthcare worldwide.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is a professional association dedicated to promoting good governance and leadership in the healthcare sector by providing continuing education, resources, and networking to help healthcare leaders and trustees govern more effectively.
