TEAM FREEMAN WANG Of YHSGR Held Its 2022 Holiday Party On December 12, 2022, At NOVA Kitchen & Bar In Orange County

The event celebrated the monumental success the team was able to achieve in the calendar year.

I'm proud of my team and their hard work this year. I also want to acknowledge Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty home selling systems that enable us to achieve our goals”
— Freeman Wang
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAM FREEMAN WANG of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) held its 2022 Holiday Party on December 12, 2022, at NOVA Kitchen & Bar in orange county. The event celebrated Team Freeman Wang's accomplishments in the last 12 months of 2022, in which the team sold over $310M in sales volume by implementing the YHSGR Home Selling System.

The team members were treated to the experiential dining destination, renowned for tantalizing the five senses of smell, taste, touch, sound, and sight. This helped them to link up together and rejuvenate for the next year.

Speaking on occasion, the team leader Freeman Wang said, "I'm proud of my team and their hard work this year. I also want to acknowledge Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty home selling systems that enable us to achieve our goals. My team is committed to serving our customers with even greater zeal and also plays its part to make YHSGR the best workplace ever."

Freeman Wang has been a licensed real estate professional in California since 2015. As a solo agent, he has won numerous awards, including the Century 21 Centurion Award, RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, RE/MAX top 100 real estate agents in the United States, the RE/MAX Chairman Award, and the prestigious RE/MAX Diamond Award.

The team has grown from strength to strength and was able to sell 282 units worth # 250 million in 2021 and saw growth in 2022, with 320 units sold at a value of $ 310 million.

Currently, 60 outside sales agent team members in the Freeman Wang team are continuously looking to expand. Recruits tap into Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and learn everything they need to succeed from scratch. These include pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training, which is critical to managing their wealth.

What a successful year for this amazing team | Team Freeman Wang 2022 annual celebration



