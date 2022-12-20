Salsano Group acquired a stake in GAM Holding AG.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsano Group, the holding of businessman Sandro Salsano has acquired a stake in GAM Holding AG.
GAM holding has Group Aum CHF 74.6bn as of September 2022.
Please see below letter sent to the board after conversation with Group Cfo.
Dear Board Members of GAM Holding,
Salsano Group ("SG") has bought a stake in GAM Holding AG (SWX:GAM) ("GAM"). We currently hold a stake in common shares (below report threshold crossing) and are looking to further enlarge our position through common shares, Cfds, options.
SG is the holding of businessman Sandro Salsano and we are a long term value investors.
We have some questions and are open to help the company turnaround.
1 How can you reduce further the costs. Projected savings of CHF 20m per year are a good start but more can be achieved
2 How do you plan to reduce outflows of funds
3 Have you been discussing a strategic sale
4 Can you focus on performance fee rather than management and add more alternative products
SG is willing to buy a controlling stake in GAM, assuming some of our questions are answered / executed and new business plan/new board is jointly finalized.
Sincerely,
Sandro Salsano
President
Salsano Group
For enquiries: info@salsanofamily.com
About Salsano Group
Salsano Group is a global private conglomerate founded and controlled by businessman and philanthropist Sandro Salsano.
The Group of companies has both majority and minority stakes in sectors like AI, consumer, logistic, agriculture, space ventures, financials, real estate.
About Salsano Group
Salsano Group is a global private conglomerate founded and controlled by businessman and philanthropist Sandro Salsano.
The Group of companies has both majority and minority stakes in sectors like AI, consumer, logistic, agriculture, space ventures, financials, real estate.
