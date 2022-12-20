Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,314 in the last 365 days.

Salsano Group acquired a stake in GAM Holding AG.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsano Group, the holding of businessman Sandro Salsano has acquired a stake in GAM Holding AG.

GAM holding has Group Aum CHF 74.6bn as of September 2022.

Please see below letter sent to the board after conversation with Group Cfo.

Dear Board Members of GAM Holding,

Salsano Group ("SG") has bought a stake in GAM Holding AG (SWX:GAM) ("GAM"). We currently hold a stake in common shares (below report threshold crossing) and are looking to further enlarge our position through common shares, Cfds, options.

SG is the holding of businessman Sandro Salsano and we are a long term value investors.

We have some questions and are open to help the company turnaround.

1 How can you reduce further the costs. Projected savings of CHF 20m per year are a good start but more can be achieved

2 How do you plan to reduce outflows of funds

3 Have you been discussing a strategic sale

4 Can you focus on performance fee rather than management and add more alternative products

SG is willing to buy a controlling stake in GAM, assuming some of our questions are answered / executed and new business plan/new board is jointly finalized.

Sincerely,

Sandro Salsano
President
Salsano Group

For enquiries: info@salsanofamily.com

About Salsano Group
Salsano Group is a global private conglomerate founded and controlled by businessman and philanthropist Sandro Salsano.
The Group of companies has both majority and minority stakes in sectors like AI, consumer, logistic, agriculture, space ventures, financials, real estate.

Anthony Russo
Salsano Group
+1 530-551-8491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Salsano Group acquired a stake in GAM Holding AG.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.