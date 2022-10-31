Sandro Salsano to Speak at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit in New York
Billionaire to Take Part in Panel Discussion with Leading Global Family OfficesNEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandro Salsano is scheduled to speak at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit taking place at the New York Historical Society in Manhattan, New York on November 3rd.
The Forbes Iconoclast Summit will convene the world’s most iconic visionaries, financial titans, pioneering technologists, and key executives for high-level conversations on the most critical issues impacting our economy and markets today. This action-oriented gathering of over $10 trillion in assets will shatter industry norms and expectations of what this group can achieve. Participants in the Forum include billionaires Carl Ichan, Sam Bankman-Fried, Sam Zell, Marc Rowan, Marc Lasry, Ray Dalio, Jim Chanos, as well as Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management, Gregory Fleming, CEO, Rockefeller Capital Management, Lindsey Vonn, Olympic Champion, Entrepreneur, and Founder, Lindsey Vonn Foundation, Jonathan Grabel, Chief Investment Officer, LACERA, and Anthony Scaramucci.
Sandro Salsano is joining other CEO and CIOs for a panel titled “Inside the World’s Wealthiest Family Offices”. The panel will give insights to investment mandates of the world’s most significant family offices and how they allocate across all asset classes from public to private equity and seek to achieve alpha while managing risk for outperformance in all market cycles.
About Sandro Salsano
Sandro Salsano is an Italian born self-made entrepreneur, businessman, investor and philanthropist.
He is CEO & President of Salsano Group, Chairman of Salsano Family Office and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Salsano Shahani Foundation. Forbes named him the Warren Buffett of Central America on the cover of its March issue in 2019.
Sandro has been honored by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader (YGL) in 2014. This honor is bestowed by the World Economic Forum each year to recognize the most distinguished and inspiring leaders under the age of 40. Selection Committee is headed by Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan. Past Young Global Leaders from around the world include Mark Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Facebook Inc, Larry Page, Co-Founder & CEO, Google; Sergey Brin, Co-Founder/President, Google, Elon Musk, Chairman, Tesla Motors, Leonardo Di Caprio, actor, Jack Ma, founder Alibaba. Sandro is part of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle and he is a YPO.
Sandro is an active philanthropist and has set up the Salsano Shahani Foundation with his wife Johanna Shahani to improve kids education in Central and Latin America. Sandro is Country Chairman for Global Dignity, a non-profit organization founded by H.H. Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway as well as he is part of the Academy of The Global Teacher Prize, founded by the Varkey Foundation. In 2021 he pledged his support to Terra Carta, initiative of HRH The Prince of Wales. He joined Business Against Death Penalty together with Richard Branson, Sheryl Sandberg and Marc Benioff. Salsano Group is also a member of Tent Partnership for Refugees, founded by Hamdi Ulukaya.
Sandro sits on the board of different companies as both a shareholder and as an advisor. He is on the Steering Committee of 1640 Society, a family office organization often referred as the Davos of the Hamptons, together with the Getty, Firestone, Kettering, Pitcairn, Bush, Kennedy & Forstmann families. Sandro graduated from Bocconi University Milan, completed the MBA program from the University of San Diego California, and has completed executive programmers at Harvard Business School, INCAE, Princeton and Oxford University.
