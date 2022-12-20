Submit Release
Time for Joy: Former Corporate Executive Turned Gift-Giving Entrepreneur

LINDEN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former diversity, equity and inclusion executive turned entrepreneur, Paula Frank, decided to turn her passion for floral design and gift- giving into a full-time labor-of-love. Paula resigned from her full-time job in March 2022 in search of a career that would offer greater purpose and joy for her, while creating happiness for others.

Exploring her next chapter brought Paula to intern at her favorite floral shop, reigniting her natural creativity, while giving her an idea to combine her artistry and business expertise. As the "go-to" for over 20 years, friends, family, and colleagues trusted Paula to create unique gifts, arrangements, and tablescapes to celebrate their special occasions.

Delivering joy daily

Luxe & You Gifts and Floral Design launched in October 2022, with a mission to deliver joy daily. Paula says, "Everyone wants to feel seen, heard, and appreciated. My mission is to deliver beauty and love through gift-giving every day." Offering statement floral arrangements, luxe gift boxes, and corporate packages, Luxe & You has a variety of options to celebrate life's most meaningful moments.

Inclusion is top of mind

"Many traditional gift experiences do not take into consideration diversity of brands and inclusive products for underrepresented and sometimes underappreciated consumers of color," Paula says, "Luxe & You is deliberate as we source a wide range of brands and products tailored to the person and occasion."

Luxe & You Gifts and Floral Design
Linden, New Jersey Design Studio
www.luxeyouflorals.com / IG

