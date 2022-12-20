Registration is now finally open for the 12th annual Smart Water Systems 2023 Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Download the brochure and view the full agenda for the 12th annual Smart Water Systems Conference

LONDON, UK, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group proudly presents the return of the Smart Water Systems 2023 Conference for its 12th successful year, taking place on 24 – 25 April 2023, in London, UK.

The conference is aiming to assist water utility companies, solution/service providers, government officials and finance/investment companies to collaborate, network and examine new technologies and latest developments to move the market forward.

With Case Studies from key European Water Companies - who are all at the forefront of advanced smart network technologies and strategies – the conference will explore how new technologies, IOT and Artificial Intelligence can help to produce and analyse real-time data to ensure more efficient leakage detection and management, leading to better customer engagement and subsequently decreased customers water usage.

The conference will consider key developments in the smart water meter roll outs that have been happening across the UK and parts of Europe with a special focus exploring in detail the challenges faced in the deployment of both household and non-household metering. Providing delegates with an in-depth knowledge on the requirements needed to build an efficient Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

Benefits of Attending:

• Explore cutting-edge innovations in novel smart metering technologies to increase water management efficiencies

• Assess the next generation of digital leakage detection techniques in a bid to reduce water wastage and improve operational expenditure

• Engage in the latest developments for advanced smart water innovation through strategic partnerships and the Ofwat innovation fund

• Expand on strategies for streamlined asset management and full-scale data utilisation using AI system development

• Benchmark with case studies of European smart water systems from a metering, asset management and leakage prevention perspective

Who should attend:

Directors, Heads, Managers and Engineers of…

• Leakage Management

• Network Leakage

• Leakage Strategy

• Network Management

• Distribution Operations

• Distribution Systems

• Water Supply

• Pipeline Management

• Asset Management

• Smart Metering

• Smart Metering Benefits Realisation

• Innovation

• Smart Meter Operations

• Smart Water Research & Development

• Metering Technology and Solutions

• Smart Water Operations

• Water Regulation

• Digital Strategy

• Chief Data Officer

12th annual Smart Water Systems conference

24 – 25 April 2023

London, UK

