Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces December/January Lineup of Over $130 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its December/January auction lineup of over $130 million of luxury properties spanning the globe.

This is arguably the best-dressed property in the Hamptons, so it was not only fitting to have the opening of bidding choreographed with last week’s live sale at Sotheby’s New York.” — President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its December/January lineup of over $131 million of luxury properties spanning the globe—the majority offered at No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include a Hamptons home designed with Norman Jaffe’s signature attention; a sustainable development opportunity, Widi Reserve, located North East of Bali; a 10-acre modern estate sitting directly on the Hudson River; a private Spanish estate located in renowned La Zagaleta Country Club with luxurious amenities and magnificent views of Marbella Beach; and a development opportunity with panoramic views of Downtown L.A., the ocean, and mountains.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, CASothebys.com.

Featured Properties Include:

100 Further Lane | East Hampton, NY

Bid Now-5 January

An address unlike any other, 100 Further Lane is as good as it gets in the Hamptons—a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Currently listed for $27.5 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Known as East Hampton’s best address, this estate on coveted Further Lane is nestled across from Jackie Kennedy’s family’s Lasata estate, a stone’s throw to the ocean and the Maidstone Club on an unprecedented three acres (twice the average size lot for properties in the area). Designed by Norman Jaffe, featured in the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) and famed for his modern Hamptons beach houses, 100 Further Lane is the only of its kind, presenting the rare opportunity to live in an architectural masterpiece.

“This is arguably the best-dressed property in the Hamptons, so it was not only fitting to have the opening of bidding choreographed with last week’s live sale at Sotheby’s New York—our largest and most anticipated of the year—but also as the only property to conclude in the first week of the new year,” said President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, Chad Roffers.

This exquisite home features natural wood, high ceilings, and sunlight that runs throughout the spacious living areas, Jaffe’s signature style. Each of the four ensuite bedrooms are set in a separate wing, ideal for hosting guests, and complete with large walk-in closets. The open living and dining rooms offer a look out onto the spacious landscaped lawns, and the entertaining areas flow smoothly through the main level from the study to the contemporary, eat-in chef’s kitchen. Ocean breezes await you from the backyard or nearby Two Mile Hollow and Egypt Beach. Amenities abound outside on the expansive acreage with an in-ground pool and tennis court. A home unlike any other, this once-in-a-lifetime property in prestigious East Hampton is simply unmatched.

Not far from the bright lights of downtown Manhattan are the windswept beaches and luxurious communities of the Hamptons. Known worldwide for arts, outdoor recreation, and luxury shopping and dining, the Hamptons are made up of historic seaside villages that attract visitors all year long. Jerry Seinfeld, Lorne Michaels and Carl Icahn also own property here. In the summer, you can enjoy the surf and sun at one of the many beaches and in the winter admire the natural beauty of the ocean and the dunes. You'll find everything you want or need with dozens of galleries, local boutiques, and globally recognized luxury shops. While the seafood is exceptional, you can also find delicious food from around the world with a wide range of atmospheres, from fine dining spots to beachfront taverns. This stunning slice of the East Coast is the perfect year-round destination for rest and relaxation.

Widi Reserve, North East Of Bali

Bid 24-30 January

The opportunity of a lifetime awaits at this protected Archipelago which boasts 100+ tropical islands, 150km of powder white sand beaches, and exclusive development rights on 10,000ha. Never before listed for sale, interests in Leadership Islands Indonesia and the exclusive development rights for the Widi Reserve will sell to the highest bidder Without Reserve, in cooperation with Nihat Ercan and Julien Naouri of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Located in far East Indonesia in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the Widi Reserve is a coral atoll archipelago boasting 100-plus uninhabited, pristine tropical islands fringed by 150 kilometers of white sand beaches, coral reefs, and private, deep-sea, nutrient-rich waters. This island chain is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left on earth and an animal kingdom of epic proportions, home to hundreds of rare and endangered species including Blue Whales, Whale Sharks, 600 documented species of marine mammals, fish, birds, insects and lizards, and species yet to be discovered. Separated not only by space and time, but by extraordinary natural beauty and total privacy, it is one of the most breathtaking properties anywhere on Earth. Set within the 315,000-hectare Marine Protected Area, 10,000 hectares of rainforests, mangroves, turquoise lagoons, lakes, and beaches await for potential eco-conscious development.

The Widi Reserve is the same size as the whole of Bora Bora and 50 times larger than Tetiaroa, the coral atoll archipelago that is home to the famous resort The Brando. Getting around the archipelago can be done by speed boat or electric powered boats such as the Candella. Liveaboard boats can also be chartered to include itineraries of the nearby world famous Raja Ampat and Komodo National Park. The Widi Reserve is located at the bottom of an underwater mountain chain that stretches up to Palau and on to the Mariana Trench, the deepest underwater location on Earth. Cold, nutrient rich waters are pushed down and along this mountain chain, together with a plethora of migrating marine animals traveling from as far afield as Alaska and the Antarctic. With no human interference such as deep-sea drilling or busy fishing lanes, the calm waters around the Widi Reserve make this the perfect birthing, mating and resting place for the hundreds of rare and endangered species that live in and migrate to the Widi Reserve.

46 Ledgerock Lane | Rhinebeck, NY

Bid 18-24 January

Designed by architect Lee Ledbetter, this estate offers stunning views and sits directly on the Hudson River. Currently listed for $45 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Jason P. Karadus of Corcoran Country Living.

Set on 10 private acres, this limestone and glass residence boasts views of the water and the Catskill Mountains. 46 Ledgerock is one of the few properties directly on the Hudson River and current set-back laws prohibit any future homes to be built directly on the river’s edge. Modern lines meet exotic wood and stone from around the world to create a unique masterpiece. There is room to entertain indoors with nearly 15,000 square feet including a spacious living room and eat-in kitchen. The property offers a travertine deck featuring a saltwater pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen. Beautiful windows provide unbeatable views from nearly every room of this luxurious home that is truly a work of art.

The historic town of Rhinebeck is located just 90 miles north of Manhattan in Duchess County. This charming town was created as a getaway for wealthy families in America’s Gilded Age and was home to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. With a unique small-town identity, this walkable town is known for its charming and friendly local community. Offering an easy commute, the property is an easy trip to Grand Central Terminal or Pennsylvania Station. Named one of the safest cities in America in 2021, this lovely corner of New York is the perfect place to call home.

Palazzo Delle Luce | Marbella, Spain

Bid 13-25 January

Featured in television show, The Crown, this private Spanish villa with amazing ocean views. Currently listed for €16.95 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Margareta Stjernström of MAS Property Marbella.

Located on one of the largest and most premier plots within the renowned La Zagaleta Country Club, this oasis of greenery offers spectacular views of Gibraltar and Africa. The exclusive club features second-to-none amenities including two golf courses, tennis courts, and an equestrian center. This villa is built to impress, from the bright, open main reception area to the crystal blue waters of the luxurious infinity pool. The extensive primary suite includes a huge private terrace overlooking the coastline. Six more equally opulent bedroom suites and a private apartment ensure all guests will experience lavish comfort. Bask in the nearly year-round sunshine on the gorgeous terrace or cozy up next to the indoor fireplaces when in cooler weather. With epic views from nearly every room and abundant indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, this private villa combines old-world luxury with thoughtful modern technology. Gorgeous, artisan marble, emerald green onyx, and wood finishes meet dramatic high ceilings and abundant windows in this spectacular Spanish estate.

Known as one of the jewels of southern Spain where the sun shines over 320 days a year, the natural beauty of Marbella flows seamlessly between the wooded hills and the crystal blue waters of the Mediterranean. This historic area offers the ruins of ancient civilizations, beautifully preserved castles, and nature reserves. The front door to the deck of a yacht is located just 15 minutes away and a private helipad located three minutes from your front door. Enjoy the trendy beach clubs, seaside restaurants, and shopping at the glamorous Puerto Banus and Cabopino Marinas along the Coast del Sol coastline. With a vibrant social scene including nightclubs, the Sotogrande international polo tournament, and of course, music and art, there is always something to do or see in Marbella.

1753 Viewmont Drive | Hollywood Hills/Los Angeles, CA

Bid 24-30 January

1753 Viewmont Drive features buildable acreage surrounded by panoramic views. Currently listed for $11.999 million, the property will sell without Reserve to the highest bidder, in cooperation with John Gregory Stanaland of Villa Real Estate.

This Hollywood Hills property offers unmatched exclusivity, privacy, and commanding world-class views of the Los Angeles Basin, spanning the breadth of the SoCal landscape from Long Beach to Malibu and everything in between. The land offers a chance to create a dream estate with natural materials that echo the shrubs, grasses, and trees surrounding. Glass walls will bring abundant light and frame the view. Alfresco entertainment can be offered with an infinity-edge pool for a daily dose of 70 and sunny. This property offers a perfect blank canvas and potential for spectacular indoor-outdoor flow that beautifully functions for living, working, and playing. With ready-to-issue permits, the potential opportunity to break ground at an expedited pace exists to create a dream Sunset Strip lifestyle.

Perched in Cahuenga Pass between Mulholland Drive, Laurel Canyon, and Sunset Boulevard, this premier lot enjoys unobstructed views of Downtown L.A., the coastline, and the Santa Monica Mountains. Hollywood Hills is a premier enclave with iconic SoCal views, where custom properties adorn unique, winding streets. Enjoy enviable privacy and exclusivity while living close to excellent schools and all the creature comforts of big city living. The Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Studio City are within 20 minutes of the front door. The property is just minutes from Franklin Canyon, Runyon Canyon, and many other trails and outdoor recreation areas. ”The Hills” are at the heart of Los Angeles, affording incredible access to The West Side, The Valley, Downtown, Venice, Santa Monica, pristine beaches, and more.

Additional Properties Include:

84-1000 Maiola Street | Oahu, Hi

Bid 16–20 December

Listed for $5M. No Reserve.

11 Cobblewood Cove | Salt Lake City, UT

Bid 19–23 January

Listed for $6M. Reserve $2.65M.

2821 Hood Street | Dallas, TX

Bid 19–24 January

Listed for $2.199M. No Reserve.

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard | Greater Houston, TX

Bid 19–25 January

Listed for $5.49M. No Reserve.

1201 East Chestnut Street | Near Joplin, MO

Bid 19–25 January

Listed for $3.1M. No Reserve.

The Point 52 | Downtown Panama City, Panama

Bid 26–31 January

Listed for $6.95M. No Reserve.

127B Windswept Villa | Christophe Harbour, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bid 1–8 February

Listed for $3.8M. No Reserve.

Villa Shamal | Marbella, Spain

Bid 8–15 February

Listed for €2.45M. Reserve €1.25M.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need. Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

