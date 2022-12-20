Submit Release
Route 3047 Guffey/Turner Valley Road Closure Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that crews will continue work on Route 3047 (Guffey/Turner Valley Road) located in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The closure is located between Volk Road and Guffey Road. Route 3047 (Guffey/Turner Valley Road) is anticipated to reopen in April 2023, weather and operational dependent.

The closure is in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A posted detour will be in place using Route 3049 (Guffey Road, County Road Clay Pike), and Route 3045 (Mars Hill Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

# # # 

