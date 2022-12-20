Signal Work Begins this Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of traffic signal work in North Huntingdon and Penn townships, Westmoreland County. The scheduled work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday beginning Wednesday, December 21 and will continue until June of 2023. The work will occur at various locations along Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township and several locations near Harrison City in Penn Township.

Crews will be performing various upgrades to existing traffic signals and signal timing along the corridor. Single lane restrictions will be in place as needed. Motorists should slow down and use caution while approaching the intersection. Pay attention to flaggers and expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #





