Cannabis Cactus/BellaFlora X Phoenix Suns Celebrity Charity 3-on-3

3-on-3 Charity BBall Game

Celebrity 3on3 Tournament takes place at the Phoenix Suns Footprint Center

We are honored to be the first ever NBA/cannabis brand crossover, in collaboration w/the Phoenix Suns & BellaFlora events. For the first time in history the NBA has agreed to work with cannabis brands” — Michael Cassini - Founder of Cannabis Cactus

PHOENIX, AZ, US, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This celebrity charity 3-on-3 takes place on the NBA floor at the Footprint Center in Phoenix from 11am to 3pm. Celebrity coaches Marshawn Lynch, Derek Fisher, Gary Payton, Terrell Owens, Paul Pierce, Anthony Dorsett, Shawn Kemp and Brice Butler will lead 14 different cannabis branded 3on3 teams in a heated competition for bragging rights as the victor in this historic inaugural event. Spectators will enjoy watching the tournament with snacks, lots of free swag from vendors, performances from the Phoenix Suns dancers, celebrity meet-and-greets, a photo booth, live painting, and more. Spectator tickets cost $25.

The primary focus of this event is to help remove the stigma of cannabis use in professional sports and around the world, while promoting the normalization of the plant and raising funds for our non-profit brand Cactus Cares Cooperative. The underlying missions include celebrity & cannabis networking among cannabis owners, managers and potential investors. Together, Cannabis Cactus + Bellaflora, are raising the bar for cannabis hospitality experiences while curating charity partnerships between main stream brands.

Celebrity Guests include Daniel Williams @danielsonwilliams_ Celebrity Chef 2.2m followers. , Anthony Ferraro @asfvision 1.5m followers Blind Paralympic Athlete Team USA, Vans Skate and @blazysusan, #1 global trending cannabis accessory brand.

Thanks to our SPONSORS- Aeriz, Grow Sciences, Aristona Cannabis, Halo Infusions, Mohave Cannabis, Nirvana Center, ZZZ's Rolling Paper, Tromba Tequila, Teeter, Mint Cannabis, MaryJane Smokewear, Harvest Trulieve, Timeless , and ZEN All-Natural Pain Relief Balms for your support.

ABOUT CACTUS CARES

Cannabis Cactus’ non-profit brand is Cactus Cares Cooperative, a registered 501c3 organization that focuses on giving back to the community and raising money for cannabis criminal justice advocacy.

ABOUT CANNABIS CACTUS MAGAZINE

Cannabis Cactus MaGazine is the #1 voted cannabis publication delivered coast-to-coast to premier businesses, and supporting partners such as grocery stores, salons, coffee shops, and yoga studios around the United States. Cannabis Cactus Media promotes licensed cannabis brands along with trending cannabis news, policy, education, featured brands and entertainment tied to mainstream culture and lifestyle.

ABOUT BELLA FLORA

Bellaflora Events is a registered non profit, specializing in hosting elevated cannabis experiences, featuring celebrity athlete cannabis brands throughout the USA. Their team is dedicated to delivering events and an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance while maintaining the connection to its original culture. Bella Flora is a licensed, industry specific, highly curated event specialists. We have created an opportunity for cannabis brands to participate and showcase their products to first class celebrities, influencers, and fortune 500 companies.