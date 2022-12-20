LSU Launches Four New Medical Cannabis Education Certificates with Green Flower
Online Courses Begin January 2023
For current and prospective healthcare and retail professionals who want to provide real information and advice, these courses offer expert, in-depth instruction on the medical properties of cannabis.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSU announced today that it is partnering with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education, to launch four new online medical cannabis education certificate programs as the state anticipates more than $400 million in legal cannabis sales by 2025.
— Kappie Mumphrey, VP of LSU Online & Continuing Education
The non-credit programs provide interested professionals with the specialized skills and knowledge for successful careers in the highly regulated medical marijuana industry. The first session of classes for the online certificate programs will begin in January 2023.
There are more than 16 million medical/healthcare-related jobs in the U.S., including more than 240,000 in Louisiana. Jobs in the cannabis industry, meanwhile, are on a trajectory to grow by 250 percent between 2018 and 2028–but that industry faces issues finding qualified professionals to fill critical roles.
"Cannabis medicine is a quickly expanding sector of the healthcare industry, yet trusted and credible information can be difficult to come by," says Kappie Mumphrey, vice president of LSU Online & Continuing Education. "For current and prospective healthcare and retail professionals who want to provide real information and advice, these courses offer expert, in-depth instruction on the medical properties of cannabis. LSU’s partnership with Green Flower also aligns with our goals for the current and future educational pathways offered through the LSU College of Agriculture."
Green Flower believes standardized cannabis education can empower the next generation of business leaders and propel the industry forward.
“We are honored to be working with LSU. Legal cannabis sales help to reduce pain and suffering while improving the lives of those dealing with illness–and these courses, particularly the Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine Certificate, will help train current and future workers on this front,” said Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education at Green Flower. “In working with the leaders of Online and Continuing Education at LSU, we see their commitment to expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners. It’s clear the university wants to serve all students in every stage of their growth and careers.”
The programs, which will be available through LSU Online & Continuing Education, can benefit job seekers in healthcare fields, retail professionals, cultivators, regulators, advocates and company executives. There are no prerequisites to enroll, and classes start every eight weeks. Certificate topics include the following:
- Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine
- The Business of Cannabis
- Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture
- Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management
Each program consists of three eight-week courses that students can complete within six months. Classes are 100 percent online and instructor-led. Upon program completion, students will receive a certificate from LSU.
Courses are available to everyone over the age of 18 and no LSU enrollment is required. Registration is now open. Visit our website to register or learn more about the cannabis certificates.
About LSU Online & Continuing Education
LSU Online & Continuing Education supports more than 150 online degrees and certificate programs from the LSU family of institutions. These flexible programs stack together to help advance careers and reach educational goals with no credit left behind. Our mission is to meet learners' evolving needs by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Explore our programs today at online.lsu.edu. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
