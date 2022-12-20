New search engine redefines what it means to search for environmental
The enhanced filters and carbon offset of TundraHOUSTON, TX, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tundra is a new search engine created by EnviroAI, an environmental technology company based out of Houston, Texas. CEO Jed Anderson started EnviroAI back in 2020 after realizing the untapped potential for making environmental information more easily accessible. After publishing the HomePhase1 mobile app earlier this year, which shows homeowners potential hazards around their homes, EnviroAI shifted gears to focus its efforts on Tundra. Tundra stands out from other search engines because in addition to your run-of-the-mill internet searches, users can filter for environmental results.
EnviroAI’s Director of Brand & Digital Marketing, Cassidy Schnell, said that the additional search engine filters were designed with environmental professionals and students in mind. “As an environmental studies student myself, I’ve had plenty of moments where I’ve wished I could just ask Google environmental-related questions and know that the information it’s giving me is from credible sources. Sometimes when I’m curious about something, I don’t necessarily want to dig through entire research papers or personal blog posts to find the answers,” says Schnell. “With Tundra, we’ve eliminated the guesswork, so other students like me, people who work in the environmental sector, or people who are just curious about the environment can find trustworthy answers faster.”
Tundra’s enhanced environmental filters include:
EPA – calls results published by the US Environmental Protection Agency
News – pulls results from sources like EcoWatch, ScienceDaily, university publications, and official news rooms
Legal – find results from official government websites like National Ocean Service, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management, etc.
Social Media – find relevant posts on social media to the search of inquiry
In addition, every search made on Tundra offsets a kilogram of carbon emissions through its affiliated project partners. Current partners include the BCarbon system, a carbon dioxide sequestration standard developed independently by BCarbon through a partnership with Rice University and the Baker Institute for Public Policy. Designed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil as organic carbon, the BCarbon system has robust verification and certification requirements to ensure the validity of soil carbon storage.
“Searching the internet is something people do everyday, and we want people to feel good about switching to Tundra because offsetting emissions is something to be proud of,” says Schnell. Once a month, Tundra highlights its top five users and showcases how many kilograms of carbon they have offset through its climate leaderboard. In addition, emission data is accompanied by messages like “you are a planetary hero” and famous environmentalist quotes to reiterate feelings of positivity throughout the user’s experience.
Tundra is free to use and download as an extension on Google Chrome, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox. Learn how to make it your default search engine here.
###
Interested in keeping up with Tundra and Enviro.AI?
Visit: www.enviro.ai / Email: info@enviro.ai / Call: (832) 428-4257
Additionally, visit EnviroAI on social media:
Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / YouTube
+1 832-428-4257
Jed Anderson
77345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other