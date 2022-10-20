A New Search Engine that's "cooling" the Planet: About Tundra
A Houston-based company has built a new internet search engine with a significant side-benefit; it helps save the planet.
It's the "coolest" search engine on the planet.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s something we do every day search the internet. Now, there is a search engine designed to help cool the planet as we search for information like movie tickets, the weather, and baseball scores. The name of the search engine is Tundra. Tundra offsets a kilogram of carbon for every internet search performed on the search engine.
— Jed Anderson, CEO, EnviroAI
Helping cool the planet
Tundra is the latest product offering of Enviro.AI, a digital environmental company based out of Houston. Often cited as the "energy capital of the world". Houston, a city historically grappling with the pollution that comes with producing energy, has begun a metamorphosis from pollution capital to ‘environmental solutions capital’. “Problems are unrealized opportunities,” said Jed Anderson, CEO of Enviro.AI and Tundra. “We’ve lived with the problem here in Houston. We’ve studied the problem. We know the problem. And now the amount of environmental innovation happening here in this city is crazy. It’s super fun to be a part of.”
Anderson, an environmental attorney in Houston for over 25 years, turned to artificial intelligence to help solve a problem in 2020. Inspired by his findings, Anderson continued to explore the extent to which machine learning could help protect the environment. After Anderson discovered how access to the right information could save people time and money in their sustainability efforts, Enviro.AI was born. When asked “Why Tundra?”, Anderson responded, “We wanted to get to environmental information faster and build a search engine that could help protect the planet.”
A true “Environmental Search Engine”
Tundra is not only cooling the planet for everyday searches like movie tickets or the weather, it’s the only search engine on the planet specializing specifically in environmental and sustainability searches. With a simple click of the “environmental results” button, Tundra transforms from a normal search engine to ‘environmental search engine mode’. “Tundra Pro” users also have access to millions of additional state and federal regulatory documents to maximize the benefits of leading in sustainability and environmental protection. “Tundra Pro” customers currently include such Fortune 500 Companies as LyondellBasell Corporation, Formosa Plastics, and The Lubrizol Corporation.
How does Tundra work?
Every time anyone searches the internet using Tundra, Tundra offsets a kilogram of carbon dioxide through its affiliated project partners. The money that Tundra makes from ads goes to these carbon sequestration projects once a quarter, and Tundra does not sell user information to ad trackers. “Our privacy policy and privacy philosophy are essentially the same as ‘duck-duck-go’s”, explained Anderson.
EnviroAI currently partners with projects certified under the BCarbon system, a carbon dioxide sequestration standard developed independently by BCarbon through a partnership with Rice University and the Baker Institute for Public Policy. BCarbon is a system designed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil as organic carbon. It is a scalable soil carbon storage standard designed to work for landowners, businesses, and soil carbon storage buyers. BCarbon has robust independent verification and certification requirements to ensure the validity of soil carbon storage.
Millions of internet searches are performed every day
The average person searches the internet 3-4 times per day. With over 307 million internet users in the United States and over 5 billion users worldwide, Tundra has the potential to reduce millions of kilograms of carbon from the atmosphere every year. “A kilogram per search might not seem like much, but with millions of searches being made every day, huge progress can be made,” said Anderson. “We really want to cool this thing. Our motto is " cooler search engine" and that's really what we want to be. It's an incredibly beautiful planet we’ve been given. And we can make it cool again.”
