YHSGR Hosted A Distressed Property Certification Training To Equip And Empower Its Agents In 2023
We are grateful that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helped us take this valuable course. The certification will help boost our career and face the challenges of these volatile times head-on”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With record-breaking inflation, a lot of families are facing reduced income, partners' loss of jobs, and drastic pay cuts. This has made them unable to meet mortgage or tax obligations and hence file for property foreclosure. That's why California's top real estate agency, YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, recently hosted the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certification on Tuesday, December 13th, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Monrovia, CA.
— Sophie Tong
The class was taught by experienced CDPE Master Instructor Tony Martinez, renowned for the course across the country. The comprehensive 8-hour session covered various topics that would allow them to help families in a wide variety of distressful situations, such as loss of income, divorce, foreclosure, probate, medical emergency, job relocations, and many more.
More than 50 agents and broker associates of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty earned the prestigious Certified Distressed Property Experts (CDPE). “We are grateful that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helped us take this valuable course. The certification will help boost our career and face the challenges of these volatile times head-on," said Sophie Tong.
Talking to the media, Lori Hintz, managing broker for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty said, "The number of distressed properties is rising in California. That's why we arranged the workshop so agents can develop the knowledge, expertise, and ability to effectively help their clients manage distressed properties. Our associates can help homeowners develop plans to mitigate distressed property risks. They do so while minimizing maintenance and management costs which help maximize the property's value."
