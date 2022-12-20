LIFE Provides Oxygen Station in Yemen
Life for Relief and Development Provides the Al-Ta'awun Hospital in the Taiz Governorate with an Oxygen StationSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development recently provided the Al-Ta’awun Hospital in the Taiz Governorate of Yemen with an oxygen station that generates at the capacity of 100 barrels per day.
Yemen is a war-torn country with limited resources to healthcare supplies, and because of this many people suffer from the inadequate service of healthcare in the country. Oxygen is a life-saving essential medicine with no substitution. Healthcare professionals use oxygen to treat respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and pneumonia. Oxygen is also essential for surgery and trauma. Vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant women and newborns need oxygen therapy on a regular basis.
“We see more than 40 cases of kids per day, at least 20 of them need Oxygen, cases like convulsions, asthma, acute chest infection and whooping cough, and we have succeeded in achieving sufficiency from Oxygen despite the total lack of equipment and the difficulty of delivering medical basic needs and food. The war in Yemen is a human crisis that affected harshly the health sector and brought it to a stall. Taiz is completely besieged externally and internally. We thank LIFE for supporting Taiz with this Oxygen factory that is providing all the governorate’s hospitals by Oxygen,” said Dr. Jaber Abdullatif Al-Zobaie, a pediatrician in the Al-Ta’awun Hospital.
Workers have been trained to use all pressure functions and its accessories for the oxygen tank station, and the supplier will retrain them as needed.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
