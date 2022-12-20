TRUST Biologic Partners with Spokes Digital to Expand Ecommerce and Online Reach
Spokes Digital aligns with TRUST Biologic to raise awareness for TRUST's CBD + CBG pain relief gel roll on. Serving Pickleball players and active adults alike.
We were referred to Spokes Digital to help us expand our business through digital marketing channels and could not be happier with their engagement.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic (www.trustbiologic.com), a Colorado-based developer of cannabinoid (non-THC) enhanced natural health and wellness products, has partnered with Spokes Digital to take their online business and reach to the next level.
— Jeffrey Johnson
Spokes Digital is a California-based marketing agency that dedicates its digital marketing services to the Cannabis, Hemp and CBD/THC industry. Since 2016, Spokes Digital has helped hundreds of industry clients to grow their businesses through online channels, including organic and paid. Their clients range in size from small businesses to publicly traded companies.
TRUST Biologic is known for their best-selling “Pain Relief Gel Roller”, a 500mg CBD (Cannabidiol) and 10mg CBG (Cannabigerol) gel roll-on, created for joint, muscle and arthritic pain, often experienced with aging and widely used by “Pickleballers” who participate in competitive pickleball play. The company developed this affordable, best-selling Pain Relief Gel to serve as “Your Pre- and Post- Pickleball Pain Relief Program.”
With a target market of active adults who experience wear and tear caused by activity, the aspirational TRUST Biologic philosophy is to stay active now, in order to be active later. Their lead tagline is #keepmoving2keepmoving.
Pickleball is a booming sport for both men and women.. A 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association called it the fastest growing sport in America, with 4.8 million players nationwide (a near 40 percent increase from 2020). There are now an estimated 35,000 courts in the U.S., more than double the number from five years ago. Pickleball is also the perfect fit for TRUST’s Pain Relief Gel, a product also containing research-proven active ingredients like Menthol, Camphor, and Licorice Root Extract to penetrate deep into the skin and soothe irritated muscles and joints. CBD for pain relief and CBG for pain relief are both great areas to focus energies on as so many customers attest to the efficacy of these cannabinoids.
Jeffrey Johnson, TRUST’s President said “We were referred to Spokes Digital to help us expand our business through digital marketing channels and could not be happier with their engagement. We are ready to grow our loyal customer base and Spokes has a track record of success that we want for TRUST”
Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer at Spokes Digital (www.spokesdigital.us) added “We are thrilled to be working with TRUST Biologic and helping them to grow their Ecommerce business to the next level with our digital marketing services such as SEO, SMO and PPC.”
