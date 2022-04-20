Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle adds TRUST Biologic™ Pain Relief Gel to their Pro Shop
TRUST Biologic Pain Relief Gel with CBD & CBG is growing in popularity and has been added to the Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Pro Shop
Today, I’m almost 100% pain free and back to my happy place on the court.”ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestigious Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle is an iconic destination in North County San Diego, featuring 20 dedicated pickleball courts, 3 tennis courts and the Bobby Riggs Tennis Museum. Owners Steve and Jennifer Dawson are both ITF world tennis champions who were introduced to pickleball weeks after they purchased the former tennis club. The husband and wife team became avid pickleball players and advocates who quickly rose through the ranks as USA Pickleball Nationals and US Open champions. Their son Callan Dawson is a rising Pickleball Pro on the PPA Tour who serves as Bobby Riggs Club Manager.
Steve Dawson spent over two years researching paddle technology that would absorb shock, torque and vibration into Kinetic chambers. As a result, high performance ProKennex pickleball paddles that significantly reduce strain on the arm are a leader in the pickleball marketplace.
One of Bobby Rigg’s most frequent players, John Riedy was playing pickleball one day when he had to walk off the court due to severe elbow pain. “A month later, I switched to a ProKennex paddle and started applying TRUST Biologic Pain Relief Gel roller,” Riedy said. “Today, I’m almost 100% pain free and back to my happy place on the court.” Riedy, who is a professional photographer, has become an Ambassador for TRUST Biologic, out of a desire to share his recovery with others afflicted with pickleball elbow and arm pain. “I believe in TRUST’s mission to support active aging and feeling good at an affordable price point,” Riedy added.
TRUST Biologic’s optimized blend of 500 mg CBD (cannabidiol), 10 mg CBG (cannabigerol), menthol, camphor, licorice root, jojoba and other natural extracts accelerate pain relief, cooling and recovery. Its convenient roller can travel in any pickleball bag, and be applied before and after exercise, especially during tournament days that can run 8-10 hours.
“Practicing self-care and reducing pain during extended exercise has never been more convenient, with our CBD and CBG-infused roll-on gel,” said Jeffrey Johnson, CEO of TRUST Biologic. “We are honored to align with Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle and John Riedy, as they champion elbow-friendly ways to keep players active. In fact, we are celebrating with a sweepstakes to give away a ProKennex paddle during the month of April.”
Bobby Riggs principal Steve Dawson added, “We are always seeking ways to improve our customers’ game and active lifestyle. Offering TRUST’s proven Pain Relief Gel in addition to our vibration-dampening ProKennex paddle, provides an additional way to support all tennis and pickleball players experiencing muscle aches and pain associated with frequent matches on the court.
