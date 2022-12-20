OTTUMWA MAN CHARGED IN DAVIS COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

December 20, 2022

Blakesburg, Iowa - On December 17, 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa was arrested and charged with one count each of attempt to commit murder (a class B felony) and eluding (a class D felony).



The charges against Hall are the direct result of his actions on December 7, when he led law enforcement on a pursuit across multiple counties. Hall was stopped near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg. There he got out of his car brandishing a weapon. In response, Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole discharged his duty weapon, striking Hall.



Hall was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Today, Hall was discharge from the hospital and transferred to the Davis County jail, where he remains.



No further information will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

