OTTUMWA MAN CHARGED IN DAVIS COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

December 20, 2022

Blakesburg, Iowa - On December 17, 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa was arrested and charged with one count each of attempt to commit murder (a class B felony) and eluding (a class D felony). 
 
The charges against Hall are the direct result of his actions on December 7, when he led law enforcement on a pursuit across multiple counties. Hall was stopped near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg. There he got out of his car brandishing a weapon. In response, Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole discharged his duty weapon, striking Hall. 
 
Hall was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Today, Hall was discharge from the hospital and transferred to the Davis County jail, where he remains. 
 
No further information will be released at this time. 

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

