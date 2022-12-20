flynas Takes Delivery of Two Airbus A330 Aircraft to Expand Operations Serving Pilgrims and Umrah Performers
- flynas expands its aircraft fleet within its plan to Connect the World to the Kingdom
The two new aircraft arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah in parallel with the expansion of flynas operations and network of destinations and the doubling of its fleet size.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East announced that it welcomed two Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft to its fleet in the latest push to flynas efforts to provide an outstanding travel experience to the pilgrims and visitors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to expand to new markets and destinations.
— flynas
The two new aircraft arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah in parallel with the expansion of flynas operations and network of destinations and the doubling of its fleet size to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.
It’s expected to start operating the two aircraft next March 2023, as they will contribute to boosting the operation capacity and increasing the number of passengers on new medium-to-long-haul destinations, in line with the National Civil Aviation Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy.
With its growth and expansion strategy launched early 2022, flynas aims to connect the world with the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destinations. The Saudi air carrier connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.
flynas announced recently that its Board of Directors approved increasing orders for new aircraft to 250 aircraft to make it the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.
Recently, flynas received the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2022 for the fifth time in a row since 2017. This international award is based on the results of extensive surveys measuring travellers’ satisfaction and covering more than 100 countries.
flynas also achieved the highest ranking in the Official Airline Rating by the non-profit organization APEX, which is one of the most significant international airline associations. With 600 airlines of various categories included worldwide, flynas came in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airline worldwide.
Moreover, flynas has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East in 2022 by the World Travel Awards for the eighth consecutive year.
flynas PR
flynas
email us here