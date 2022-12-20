1st Baptist Church-Elfers Welcomes Gospel Music Legends ‘The Hoppers’ on Jan. 8
The Hoppers, “America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music,” perform at 1st Baptist Church-Elfers on Sunday, Jan. 8. For details, go to https://www.fbcelfers.org.
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the group, known as "America's Favorite Family of Gospel Music," will be at 1st Baptist Church-Elfers. For tickets, visit https://www.fbcelfers.org/get-connected/events-calendar/online-promo-cal.
— Teaching Pastor Jim West
The church is at 4050 Redleaf Dr. in New Port Richey, Florida. The concert will be in the church worship center. Doors open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time)
“What better Christmas gift to your neighbors and friends than to give them a ticket for this concert,” said a church spokesperson. “They make a great stocking-stuffer as well.”
Tickets are now on-sale in the church lobby for $10 and on-line for $11 (a dollar extra for bank charges).
“We are very blessed to host this concert for the group called ‘America’s Favorite Family of Gospel Music.’ They have performed throughout the United States as well as in Israel, Europe, and Africa,” said Teaching Pastor Jim West. “Their singing has won them multiple awards. They are favorites on the Gaither Homecoming videos and tours, and their recordings frequently land at the top of the Billboard sales charts and The Singing News radio charts.”
Music Minister, Pastor Charlie Jones, agrees:
“When I had them at my previous church, I never will forget when they began to sing that familiar song—‘It’s Shouting Time in Heaven.’ The audience just came to their feet shouting and singing. The Hoppers made that famous walk, and you just knew that the Holy Spirit was all over that room. We are going to be so blessed to have them at our church! I’m looking forward to an amazing Holy Concert!”
Among its many accolades, the group has been inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.
“Their inspiring evolution as a group and pressing impact on the genre speak for themselves, but the powerhouse performances and heart-gripping testimonies are what have aided in their recognition,” a spokesperson said.
ABOUT: The Hoppers will perform Sunday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) at 1st Baptist Church Elfers, 4050 Redleaf Dr. in New Port Richey, Florida, just north of Tampa Bay. Tickets are on-sale in the church lobby for $10 and on-line for $11—a dollar extra for bank charges. The church’s website is at https://www.fbcelfers.org/home.
