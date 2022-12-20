Ethic Agency named winner of “Best Marketing Agency” in the 2022 Best of Small Business Awards
Ethic Agency Awarded Best Marketing Agency 2022
The award recognizes Ethic Agency as one of the top marketing agencies in the nation.
I founded Ethic Agency with the mission to provide brands with an honest, high quality experience that yields a measurable ROI.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethic Agency, an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency, was named the winner of the Best Marketing Agency category in the 2022 Best of Small Business Awards.
— Erynn LaFlamme, Founder and CEO
Founded in 2020, Ethic Agency is a full-service boutique marketing consultancy offering a wide range of digital marketing services for small to mid-sized businesses. The Best of Small Business Awards is considered one of the nation's most prestigious business awards that celebrates small to mid-sized business visionaries. The award recognizes Ethic Agency as one of the top marketing agencies in the nation.
“Having just celebrated our two year anniversary, our team is extremely humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Erynn LaFlamme, CEO and Founder of Ethic Agency.
The Best of Small Business Awards is an annual award given by the Small Business Expo, an organization that gives small to medium-sized businesses the opportunity to network and grow their business as well as recognize the top companies in the nation with their annual award ceremony. Each year the Small Business Expo hosts the Best of Small Business Awards where one winner in each category is crowned as the best in the nation across their respective categories.
“As a former marketing director, I found it disheartening to work with agencies who didn't embed themselves into my team, culture or goals. I founded Ethic Agency with the mission to provide brands with an honest, high quality experience that yields a measurable ROI. And we do our very best to make sure we live up to that reputation.” LaFlamme goes on to say, “Our clients and their success is our top priority, and we greatly appreciate this recognition. This has been a great end to our second year, but this is just the beginning for Ethic.”
About Ethic Agency
Ethic Agency is where trash marketing comes to die. We exist to give brands the time, quality and ROI they expect— period. A digital-first marketing agency, Ethic builds holistic marketing strategies for its clients then activates the channels that will ultimately lead to their success. For more information about Ethic Agency, visit the company's website at www.ethicagency.com.
Seth Throckmorton
Ethic Agency
seth@ethicagency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other