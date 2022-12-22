Creative Agency Migrante Content Donates Cinematic Advertising Campaign to Re:Wild
We strongly believe in the power of communication. As communicators, we have a responsibility to spread messages that inspire audiences to take action and make our world a better place.”VENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LA-based one-stop creative advertising agency, Migrante Content, has generously donated a two minute advertising spot to the biodiversity restoration movement, Re:Wild.
— Sol Ricagni, General Manager | Migrante Content
The campaign titled, “Blue Planet” is a cinematic call to action that captures the beauty and fragility of our planet. Its complimenting script poetically inspires and unites humanity to take action toward the sustainability of our planet.
When asked what inspired the donation to Re:Wild, Migrante’s General Manager, Sol Ricagni, explained, “We strongly believe in the power of communication. As communicators, we have a responsibility to spread messages that inspire audiences to take action and make our world a better place.”
A purpose-driven agency, Migrante Content’s mission is to inspire consumers to “be the change” they want to see in the world. “We want the content we create to inspire change,” explains Ricagni. “For us, this mission goes beyond words on our website or a mission statement— it’s what we live and breathe every day.”
Re:Wild (whose founding board member is Leonardo DiCaprio alongside renowned scientists) is a global leader in protecting and restoring the wild by focusing on climate, biodiversity, and human wellbeing crises.
The donated campaign first made its debut on December 1st, 2022 at Re:Wild’s Art of Nature event in Miami, Florida. It is also being promoted across a multitude of digital campaigns as a means of inspiring action and donations for the movement.
To contribute to the Re:Wild movement, please visit rewild.org.
