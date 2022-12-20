SEI Currents 2023

Arunabha Ghosh

Founder-CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)



Arunabha Ghosh is an internationally recognized public policy expert, author, columnist and institution builder. Since 2010, he has led CEEW to the top ranks as one of Asia’s leading policy research institutions and among the world’s 20 best climate think tanks. The Asia Society honoured him recently with the 2022 Asia Game Changer Award.

Dr. Ghosh advises governments, industry, civil society and international organizations around the world. He currently serves on Government of India’s G20 Finance Track Advisory Group and advises the Sherpa Track for India’s G20 Presidency in 2022–23. In 2022, the UN Secretary-General appointed him to the High-level Expert Group on the Credibility and Accountability of Net-Zero Announcements by Non-State Actors. Since 2018, on the UN Secretary-General’s nomination, Dr. Ghosh has served on the UN Committee for Development Policy . He is also a member of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water.

He is the co- author/editor of four books and dozens of research papers and reports. He is co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Clean Air . Dr. Ghos serves on the Board of Directors of ClimateWorks Foundation , and is a member of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group.

Arame Tall

Senior Climate Change Specialist at the World Bank

Before joining the World Bank in 2017, Dr. Tall worked for 15 years in climate adaptation and development, holding senior positions with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) and the Red Cross/Red Crescent Climate Centre.

Dr. Tall leads coordination of the Bank’s work on adaptation and resilience and is the team leader for the World Bank Group’s Action Plan on Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience.

With over 15 years of work experience at the interface of climate & society, Dr. Tall is one of the world experts on climate services, adaptation, resilience and community-based early warning systems, widely published on research at the nexus of climate science and societal benefits.

Victoria Dean

CEO of Portland, an international political consultancy and public relations agency

Victoria Dean recently re-joined Portland to take over the agency in late 2022. She is a career diplomat, having spent nearly two decades in the British Diplomatic Service, with roles in London, Paris, Brussels, Washington, D.C. and the Eastern Caribbean, where she was High Commissioner until 2016. She then spent three years as a Partner at Portland’s corporate arm, and then went to Google as the Global Public Policy Director.

Now she is back at Portland, leading a 300 strong team of strategic communicationss and public affairs professionals across London, Doha, Singapore, Nairobi, Paris, Berlin and Brussels. She works at the nexus of politics, policy and media and their intersections with business strategy.

Laurie Goering

Climate Change Editor, Thomson Reuters Foundation

Laurie Goering edits the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s news website on the human impacts of climate change. She was previously a Chicago Tribune correspondent based in New Delhi, Johannesburg, Mexico City, Havana, Rio de Janeiro and London.