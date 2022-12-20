Registration is now open for the 18th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Registration is open for the Military Space Situational Awareness Conference on 2023 in London.

LONDON, UK, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group are proud to present the 18th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference, taking place on 26 - 27 April 2023, in London, UK.

Many of the recent developments in SSA are centred around the emergence of new LEO constellations and how military users must adapt their SSA approaches to account for this. Similarly, increasing interest in cislunar space present unique challenges for the industry, as does renewed great power competition.

2023’s Military Space Situational Awareness conference will address these issues head-on, with key focuses including space domain awareness, space surveillance and tracking (SST), the US Space Force's approach to SDA, the impact of new mega-constellations, and international partnerships in space.

As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness, delegates attending can expect a focus on partnership and collaboration.

Delegates will have the opportunity to hear key programme updates from across the world, including the UK, USA, Italy, Austria, France, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Finland and more.

The only event that will:

Be focused entirely on military and defence issues, including international collaboration, space debris, and domain awareness. You can expect dedicated sessions on threats, defence engagement with the emerging commercial SDA marketplace, space weather and technical research and more!

Who should attend:

This year’s forum will bring you access to key stakeholders across military, government, and industry to discuss the future of the sector. Enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities with senior leaders in SSA.

National militaries:

• Military Space Operations specialists

• Equipment procurement officers

• SSA and SDA experts

• Space Tracking professionals

Industry:

• Businesses looking to break into the market

• Established players looking to expand their contacts

• Developers and innovators in military space technology

18th annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

26 – 27 April 2023

London, UK

